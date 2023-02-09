Kelsea Ballerini Teases Fans as She Gets Cozy in Bed with Chase Stokes — Watch!

The pair sparked dating rumors last month when they were spotted at the college football national championship game in Inglewood, California

By
Published on February 9, 2023 02:25 PM
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini; Chase Stokes. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty, Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are getting cozier by the minute!

On Tuesday, the "HEARTFIRST" singer gave a peek into her relationship with the Outer Banks actor in a video on social media.

Responding to a comment by a fan in a previous video telling Stokes, 30, to "come get your girl" — the country star shared a glimpse of them in bed.

In the TikTok, Ballerini, 29, is seen wearing a hoodie with eye patches on and a mug in hand. When she pans the video, an arm with Stokes' tattoos is shown beside her and his profile is seen in shadow on the wall.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January when they were spotted getting cozy at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Stokes spoke to PEOPLE for this week's issue about Outer Banks season 3, and said he and Ballerini "have just been spending some time together."

He added, "Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great. We're having a good time."

Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Outer Banks Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Chase Stokes/instagram

Stokes was most recently linked with actress and model Madelyn Cline, 25. The two met on the set of their Netflix hit show in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official a year later.

The couple reportedly split in November 2021 before reconciling and then splitting again just a month later. The pair deleted most of their photos of each other on their Instagrams and Cline was seen out with DJ Zack Bia just days before her 24th birthday, though Bia later claimed that they weren't dating.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini on Why She's Being Honest with Her Fans During New Period of 'Change'

As for Ballerini, she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans, 37, in August after nearly five years of marriage. On Instagram, she wrote, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

Their divorce was finalized in November, the very same day that she was nominated for a Grammy award. A month later she opened up on the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine about the reasons she felt compelled to end her marriage after nearly five years.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

