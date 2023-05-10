Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Cuddle Up in New Couple Photo: 'You Cute'

Earlier this month, Ballerini shut down a fan who asked if she and Stokes were broken up by posting a photo of them leaned in for a kiss

By
Published on May 10, 2023 02:45 PM
Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Photo: Chase Stokes/instagram

Chase Stokes is giving fans a glimpse into his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Outer Banks star shared yet another photo dump from recent moments in his life — including one with Ballerini.

The actor, 30, captioned the post, "it's Tuesday and the Stanley Cup came to my house. wtf."

The post included photos of Stokes gazing at a Stanley Cup (the hockey trophy), flexing at the gym, dogs — including Ballerini's pup Dibs — caught off-guard, a bracelet with "John B," his Outer Banks character name, a few silly selfies — and lastly a photo where he's cuddling with Ballerini.

"find somebody that looks at you like chase looks at the stanley cup 😍," the "Heartfirst" singer, 29, commented on the post. "ps- you cute."

Earlier this month, Ballerini did a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Story, during which someone asked if she and Stokes had broken up. Ballerini was quick to shut down the theory with a photo of the pair smiling as they leaned in for a kiss.

"Did u and chase break up?" asked a fan during the Q&A. The "Blindsided" singer-songwriter responded with the PDA-filled photo and simply wrote, "nah."

In April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"I have a really hot date tonight," the country star told CMT's Carissa Culiner on the network's red carpet preshow. "I'm really really happy and it's really nice to... this is our first outing so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston [where Outer Banks shoots].' I don't know if it's the big moments on TV or where I am in my life or what it is, but I feel really good. I'm happy to be here and the show is amazing."

She and Stokes were first linked in January, and Ballerini later confirmed their romance in a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Proud' of Her Emotional Growth: 'My Soul, My Heart and My Body Are at Rest'

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," she told host Alex Cooper. "His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.' "

Stokes has since accompanied the star to several high-profile performances, including her set as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in March.

Following the show, the actor shared tributes to Ballerini on his Instagram Story. In the first image, he smiled next to Ballerini's dressing room, writing "Well s---. That was special" with a heart emoji. In the second image, he smiled sweetly at the singer, writing, "QUEEN s---. @kelseaballerini you did the f---ing damn thing."

