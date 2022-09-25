Kelsea Ballerini Changes Song Lyrics to Reflect Morgan Evans Divorce During N.Y.C. Concert Stop

While singing "What I Have" at the concert, Kelsea Ballerini changed the lyrics "I got a warm body in bed" to "I got my own body in bed," among other instances

Published on September 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini is changing things up.

During a concert stop in New York City on Saturday evening, the country star changed the lyrics to a selection of her songs to reflect her recent split from ex Morgan Evans, whom she filed for divorce from last month.

While belting out her single "What I Have," Ballerini, 29, changed the words "I got a warm body in bed" to "I got my own body in bed." Her fans at the venue, who acknowledged the new lyrics, erupted in cheers.

Meanwhile, during her performance of "Get Over Yourself," she sang, "I'm the crazy bitch that wrecked your life," instead of, "I'm the crazy ex that wrecked your life." She also changed the lyrics in her song "Miss Me More."

Ballerini later closed the gig with "Doin' My Best," a tune that seems to reference her marital problems with Evans, 37, and falling out with former friend Halsey.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ABA)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for ABA

"I was friends with a pop star / I put 'em on track four but / Wish I could take it back, I would've never asked / If I knew we wouldn't talk anymore," Ballerini sings on the song, part of her new album Subject to Change, which dropped Friday.

The line appears to be a thinly veiled reference to Halsey, 27, who collaborated with Ballerini on "The Other Girl," the fourth track on the country star's third album Kelsea.

When asked about the line, Ballerini told Consequence that there are a few songs on Subject to Change that she's "a little nervous for people to hear."

"I'm a human, and life is messy, and there's some things that I wanted to take ownership for," she said. "It's a little embarrassing and a little cringey, but that's my human experience."

The "Heartfirst" singer previously discussed her friendship with Halsey with PEOPLE in 2018 and said that they first met in Nashville after Halsey came to town on the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour.

Subject to Change is a deeply personal record for Ballerini, and the rest of the lyrics of "Doin' My Best" find the star reflecting on the last two years in detail. She begins the track by saying that 2020 "was a weird year," and her album, Kelsea, "dropped at a weird time," as it came out that March.

She also sings about how she went to therapy and was eventually joined by then-husband Evans, because, as she notes, "when you get married that young, you got a lotta s--- you gotta get through."

Ballerini was 24 when she and Evans tied the knot in December 2017. Though she talked frequently about how the pair sought couples' therapy, she filed for divorce from the musician in August 2022.

