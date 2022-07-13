Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Album Subject to Change Coming This Fall

"Only in the gift of growth have I learned that in the stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens," Kelsea Ballerini said of her new album

Kelsea Ballerini knows one thing for certain — her new album Subject to Change is coming this fall!

The country singer, 28, announced that her fifth studio album will be released on Sept. 23, and explained that it was largely inspired by her newfound ability to embrace change and all that comes with it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In my younger years, the idea of change scared me. It had proven to be a faceless force that patterned my past with uncertainty," she said in a voiceover shared to social media. "Only in the gift of growth have I learned that in the stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens. That when I unclench my fists, undig my heels and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen."

Ballerini continued: "I've been searching somewhere between the broadness of the universe and the simplicity in the little things, reflecting through wiser perspectives, leaning with body weight into matters of the heart, and finding blissful acceptance in the inner cracks I once cursed that now let the light in to grow taller within myself. This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing and feeling. And like everything, it is subject to change."

The star also shared the album's cover alongside the voice note, which features her standing mid-turn in a yellow dress against a turquoise blue background.

The "Heartfirst" singer's album announcement was met with excitement on Instagram from stars like Reese Witherspoon, who commented, "Beautifully said ! Can't wait !" and Ballerini's husband Morgan Evans, whom she married in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Says She Feels a 'Duty to Challenge Everything' as a Woman in Country Music

"Ooooooh here we go … 🔥🔥🔥" he wrote.

Ballerini has been subtly teasing the album, which is her first since she released Kelsea and its acoustic counterpart Ballerini in 2020, on social media over the past few days.

She even secretly shared the album's title in an Instagram Q&A in which a fan asked for a hint as to the name and release date.

"everything has been so subject to change that i have been hesitant to share anything until it's really right," Ballerini replied. "that being said, hold onto your boots it's about to get fun."

Ballerini, who released the music video for the album's first single "Heartfirst" last week, teased that her new era was coming soon in a series of photos snapped along California's Pacific Coast Highway in June.

"drove the PCH and listened to the final mixes of my album today and now i am going to eat copious amounts of sushi and drown in gratitude for this new little chapter we get to share together so soon 🌊🤍✨🥂" she wrote on Twitter.

The two-time Grammy nominee previously teased Subject to Change during a chat with PEOPLE in April, and said that the '90s-tinged "Heartfirst" set the tone for what's to come.

"There is a lot of nostalgia to this record," she said. "It does sound really '90s-inspired, '90s country and '90s pop… I really just wanted to start this next chapter with something that feels good. It's breezy, it's happy, and I hope people hear that."

She added: "It's just a song about following your gut and how anything good in life comes from a leap of faith, especially love. Love is the biggest leap of faith that you could ever take. It's terrifying, and that's the point. The song is all about trusting yourself [and] your heart."

Ballerini also explained why she's more than happy to experiment with the expectations of whatever it means to be a country music artist.