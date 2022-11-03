Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Reach Settlement Agreement 2 Months After She Filed for Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce, two months after she filed in August.

Per a court document obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the former couple reached an agreement on all issues relating to their divorce on Oct. 24 in the County of Davidson in Tennessee.

According to the agreement, both Ballerini and Evans have "vacated the marital residence" in Nashville. The home is currently listed for sale with a mutually agreed upon real estate agent.

The document states the musicians — who had a pre-nuptial agreement — have also divided household furniture and other personal property.

Reps for the singers have not responded to requests for comment.

The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, first filed for divorce from the "Kiss Somebody" musician, 37, on Aug. 29, after nearly five years of marriage.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Ballerini addressed the split on her Instagram Story, writing, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Evans added his own statement, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Later, in September, Evans released a heartbreaking ballad titled "Kiss Somebody," which alluded to their split.

In October, during an interview with CBS Morning, the "Muscle Memory" singer opened up about the breakup.

"When there's a big life decision like that, it's not a sudden one — there is a lot that happens before that becomes public," the "I Quit Drinking" singer said. "So I'm on my active healing journey, and a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have."

Ballerini also acknowledged to being a "peacemaker" and "people-pleaser" — instincts she's trying to fight in this new phase of her life. "To do something that kinda goes against those two things is really difficult and I'm really proud of myself," she explained.

Regarding what led to her divorce from Evans, Ballerini said the decision was "not chaotic" nor "volatile." She continued, "It just didn't work."

"That sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you're just like, 'Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I'm a good person and this just isn't good anymore,' " she said.

The country singers first met in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans' native Australia, were engaged that December and tied the knot a year later in an intimate oceanside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.