Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are causing a fan frenzy with their rumored relationship.

In January 2023, the country singer and Outer Banks actor sparked romance rumors after Stokes posted a cuddly photo of them together at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Shortly after, Ballerini subtly addressed the dating rumors with a cryptic TikTok which featured a screenshot from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that featured anonymous tips about her and Stokes.

Though the two have yet to confirm or deny their relationship, they were recently spotted showing PDA at the LAX airport.

Before Stokes, Ballerini was married to Morgan Evans for nearly five years before she filed for divorce in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Stokes was previously linked to his Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline. The actors, who play boyfriend and girlfriend on the Netflix series, dated for over a year before announcing their breakup in November 2021.

Here's a breakdown of Ballerini and Stokes' relationship timeline so far.

Jan. 9, 2023: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend a football game together

Ballerini and Stokes first stepped out together as they attended the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two were seen standing next to each other in a group photo shared by Todd Graves. The photo also included Stokes' Outer Banks costars Jonathan Daviss and Austin North as well as Dylan Sprouse and Zack Bia, the latter of which was previously connected to Stokes' ex Cline.

Jan. 13, 2023: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes cuddle up for an Instagram photo

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Chase Stokes/instagram

On Jan. 13, Stokes seemingly "soft launched" his relationship with Ballerini as he posted a photo of them cuddled up at the football game in a carousel of photos captioned, "lil recap."

The image shows a blonde girl tagged as Ballerini leaning her head into his chest as they look over the football field. In a nod to her own hometown team, the country star commented, "go vols 🙈" on the post.

Jan. 16, 2023: Kelsea Ballerini subtly addresses Chase Stokes dating rumors on TikTok

Shortly after Stokes posted the photo with Ballerini, dating rumors began to circulate, which Ballerini subtly addressed on TikTok.

She spoke in the video over a screenshot from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that featured anonymous tips about Ballerini and Stokes, plus the manager of Soho House Nashville.

"But what is happening you guys? What? What? No. Let's not do this, you know?" she said before sighing and blowing a raspberry.

Jan. 17, 2023: Chase Stokes opens up about Kelsea Ballerini

During an interview with TMZ, Stokes broke his silence on Ballerini, saying, "She's a sweet girl." Though he refrained from commenting on their relationship status, he added, "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

Jan. 24, 2023: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have a date night in Nashville

In late January, the two stepped out together again in Nashville. In a video obtained by TMZ, the two could be seen holding hands during a date at Robert's Western World. Onlookers told the publication the two were seen enjoying each other's company as they shared an appetizer.

Jan. 28, 2023: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes show PDA at the LAX airport

A few days after their Nashville outing, the two were seen in Los Angeles as they showed PDA at the LAX airport. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two shared a hug and held hands as they parted ways at the airport.