Kelly Clarkson Covers the Late Loretta Lynn as an Unexpected Duet with Dwayne Johnson for Kellyoke

"My dream was that I was gonna be a country singer," the Black Adam star told Clarkson after performing a cover of Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)"

By
Published on October 18, 2022 02:20 PM

Who knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be a country crooner?

During Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson pulled out his vocal chops for a duet performance of the late Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" alongside host Kelly Clarkson for the series' daily Kellyoke segment.

The unexpected duet partners' take on Lynn's 1966 single, the legendary singer-songwriter's first No. 1 country hit, arrived about two weeks after her death at age 90 on Oct. 4. "Love it," wrote one fan in the video clip's comments section on YouTube. "Ms. Loretta would be proud."

For the performance, Clarkson, 40, wore a vibrant and colorful patterned dress cinched with a chunky belt and paired with black tights and heels. Johnson, 50, appeared by her side in a red and green paisley button down shirt with blue slacks and leather shoes.

THE <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">KELLY CLARKSON</a> SHOW -- Episode J030 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dwayne Johnson, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Clarkson</a>
Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

While many viewers knew Johnson could sing from his role as Maui in Disney's Moana, several YouTube commenters were surprised by his ability to stunningly harmonize the country classic alongside Clarkson, contrasting her belted high notes with a deep, soft tone.

"His voice really actually fits that song," a fan wrote. "Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??"

Another viewer called for more music from the actor and former wrestler, writing, "We now need a Country Rock (pun intended) album! This was perfect!"

During his interview with Clarkson later in the show, Johnson spoke about his appreciation for Lynn's music. "I love Loretta Lynn," said the Black Adam star. "I loved her growing up, and I grew up on country music — traditional country music, like, three chords and the truth, twin fiddle, steel guitar kind of country music."

Johnson then told a story about living in Tennessee. "At one time, when I was 15 and hanging out in Nashville — hanging out in bars, which I shouldn't have been doing, but I was already like 6'4", 220 [lbs] with a mustache," he said. "My dream was that I was gonna be a country singer."

He continued, "I had no money at that time... And I would kind of walk the streets and be like, [Sings] 'I kicked the habit, smoking back,' hoping that someone will be like, 'Oh, what do you do? You should come and sing.' It didn't happen for me."

Related Articles
Sam Smith & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Breakaway' | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform 2004's 'Breakaway' as a Duet with Sam Smith During Kellyoke Segment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBCwuaBhVrw Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Breathe' by Faith Hill | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Piano Cover of Faith Hill's 'Breathe' for Latest Kellyoke Segment
Crystal Gayle and Loretta Lynn
Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Was a Passionate Home Cook Whose Chicken and Dumplings Dish Was a Family Favorite
loretta lynn
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
LORETTA LYNN'S FAMILY STATEMENT AND OBITUARY
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Legend 'Passes Peacefully in Her Sleep' Family Says
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton
Watch Kelly Clarkson Duet with Blake Shelton on Heartfelt Cover of His Smash Debut Single, 'Austin'
King Princess, Julian Casablancas
King Princess Covers The Strokes' 'You Only Live Once' with Julian Casablancas in NYC — Watch!
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton Says 'Nobody Sings Like Kelly Clarkson' as They Unveil Newly Reimagined '9 to 5' Duet
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
Willie Nelson Me and Paul Excerpt
Willie Nelson Recounts Past Suicide Attempt — and How Friend Paul English Supported Him After — in New Memoir
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures