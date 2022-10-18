Who knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be a country crooner?

During Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson pulled out his vocal chops for a duet performance of the late Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" alongside host Kelly Clarkson for the series' daily Kellyoke segment.

The unexpected duet partners' take on Lynn's 1966 single, the legendary singer-songwriter's first No. 1 country hit, arrived about two weeks after her death at age 90 on Oct. 4. "Love it," wrote one fan in the video clip's comments section on YouTube. "Ms. Loretta would be proud."

For the performance, Clarkson, 40, wore a vibrant and colorful patterned dress cinched with a chunky belt and paired with black tights and heels. Johnson, 50, appeared by her side in a red and green paisley button down shirt with blue slacks and leather shoes.

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

While many viewers knew Johnson could sing from his role as Maui in Disney's Moana, several YouTube commenters were surprised by his ability to stunningly harmonize the country classic alongside Clarkson, contrasting her belted high notes with a deep, soft tone.

"His voice really actually fits that song," a fan wrote. "Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??"

Another viewer called for more music from the actor and former wrestler, writing, "We now need a Country Rock (pun intended) album! This was perfect!"

During his interview with Clarkson later in the show, Johnson spoke about his appreciation for Lynn's music. "I love Loretta Lynn," said the Black Adam star. "I loved her growing up, and I grew up on country music — traditional country music, like, three chords and the truth, twin fiddle, steel guitar kind of country music."

Johnson then told a story about living in Tennessee. "At one time, when I was 15 and hanging out in Nashville — hanging out in bars, which I shouldn't have been doing, but I was already like 6'4", 220 [lbs] with a mustache," he said. "My dream was that I was gonna be a country singer."

He continued, "I had no money at that time... And I would kind of walk the streets and be like, [Sings] 'I kicked the habit, smoking back,' hoping that someone will be like, 'Oh, what do you do? You should come and sing.' It didn't happen for me."