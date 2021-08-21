Kelly Clarkson enjoyed performances by Blake Shelton, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and more at a Friday show in Denver

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out at Blake Shelton Concert with Friends: 'Livin' Our Best Lives'

Kelly Clarkson is showing her love for her fellow The Voice coach, Blake Shelton.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer, 39, shared a photo of herself and two friends attending a concert Friday night, tagging Shelton, 45, on the stage behind them. In the snap, Clarkson flashes a wide grin as her friend posing in the middle captures a selfie of the trio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Get it @blakeshelton we are LIVIN' OUR BEST LIVES!!! THANK YOU ❤️❤️❤️," Clarkson captioned the photo.

Shelton is currently on the road for his Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicked off in Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 18 and features guests Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, and Lindsay Ell.

While Clarkson only shared one photo of herself from Shelton's performance in Denver on Friday, she was sure to include plenty of concert footage for her followers to enjoy. Her first post from the night captured Shelton singing onstage to a massive crowd of fans.

Kelly Clarkson Attends Blake Shelton Concert Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

"@blakeshelton is KILLIN' IT tonight in Denver!!!," Clarkson wrote. "I'll give him this #PrinceOfCountry 😜❤️ His setlist is INCREDIBLE!!"

In her second concert post, Clarkson shared her excitement for seeing Byrd perform, writing, "Tracy Byrd YEEEESSSSSSS #ImFromTheCountry ❤️❤️❤️," alongside a photo of Byrd rocking out on stage.

She also shared shout-outs on her Instagram Story, including a special message for McBride.

Kelly Clarkson Attends Blake Shelton Concert Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

Clarkson's girls' night out follows the singer's recent trip to Las Vegas, where she traveled with friends to catch a George Strait show and relax at TopGolf, a driving range and bar. A week ago, she shared a photo of herself and her two friends to kick off the weekend, writing, "Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait... I dare you to have a better time than me right now 😜."

Her trips also come as the singer is embroiled in a divorce with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she wed in 2013 and shares two children with: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington, 5.

The American Idol winner, who first filed for divorce in June 2020, recently requested to legally change her last name. Blackstock contested the document, which protected Clarkson's assets, among them the Montana ranch where he currently resides.

When her prenup was upheld by a judge earlier this month, Clarkson celebrated the legal win on The Voice set, according to Page Six. Clarkson was previously ordered to temporarily pay her estranged husband nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Clarkson is "more than fine" and is "facing forward" with her children as her No. 1 priority.

2018 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," the source explained. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

A second source said Clarkson is "all about being a mom," adding, "she loves being with her kids."