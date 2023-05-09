Autopsy Confirms Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death

An autopsy report for Kyle Jacobs — a songwriter and husband to singer Kellie Pickler — confirmed that he died by suicide, according to Taste of Country.

The toxicology results revealed that Jacobs — who died on Feb. 17 at age 49 — had no drugs in his system at the time of death, per the outlet. He did, however, have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

Per Epilepsy.com, pseudoseizures or psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) "are attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are caused by psychological factors."

In February, the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to a home that day at 1:21 p.m. local time.

Kyle Jacobs in 2016. Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location and found the songwriter deceased, they said in the statement at the time. "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

The country singer and SiriusXM's The Highway host, 36, told authorities that she woke up shortly before but couldn't find Jacobs. She and her personal assistant called the police after they couldn't open the door to a room in the house, according to the statement.

Jacobs relocated from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nashville in 2000, according to Music City Hitmakers.

He notably penned Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than Memory and Tim McGraw's "Still."

Jacobs had also worked with well-known artists like Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scotty McCreery, Josh Kelley and Clay Walker.

Throughout his career, Jacobs won a CMA Award, an ACM Award, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler in 2016. Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Pickler and Jacobs wed in a surprise ceremony on Jan. 1, 2011.

The couple, who had been dating since 2008, got engaged on June 15, 2010, when Jacobs popped the question on a Florida beach.

"It was the most spiritual moment." Pickler, who got her start on American Idol, said of the proposal. "We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.