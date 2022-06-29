Keith Urban Kicks Off His Speed of Now Tour in Florida — Sneak a Peek Behind-the-Scenes!
"We made it!" Urban told the crowd just after beginning his first show of the tour in Tampa. "Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I've never been more excited to see so many people in one place!" The country star shares photos from his rehearsals and kick-off concert in Florida, as well as his second show in West Palm Beach. Urban is on the road through November.
Hitting the Road
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Tone Check and Tune
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Rehearsing in Tampa
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Calm Before the Storm
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Guitar Hero
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Lights, Camera, Action
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Sing It Back
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Pedal Pusher
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
Bows and Goodbyes
Credit: Guitar Monkey Touring
