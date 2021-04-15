"My manager at the time, I think had done some very questionable deal to get us a couple of airline tickets," Keith Urban teased

Keith Urban Says His 'Strangest' Gig Was Playing on Top of Baggage Carousel at 'Tiny' Australian Airport

Before he was selling out stadiums, Keith Urban had his fair share of unconventional gigs.

On Wednesday, the country artist, 53, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where he revealed his "strangest" gig was at an Australian airport more than two decades ago.

The "Somebody Like You" singer told Corden, 42, that his band once played in an airport, which "doesn't sound horrible except for the fact it was a tiny regional airport in Australia," he explained.

"My manager at the time, I think had done some very questionable deal to get us a couple of airline tickets," the artist teased. "We had a three-piece band and we were just gonna play at this little airport...one baggage carousel, that's how small the airport is."

Upon arriving at the airport, Urban said the airport manager showed the band where they would be playing.

"You know the little carpeted area above the carousel where the bags come around, the little island above it? That is where we had to play," Urban said with a straight face. "So we set up the drum kit, me and the bass player just fit in this little tiny strip, and we sound checked a little bit."

Urban then recalled asking when the band should start to play to which the manager said, "just start now."

"I went, 'There's nobody here,' and he said, 'If you just start playing I think some people will come,' " the musician said. "So we start playing, a couple of people came over and they're checking out the music, and a few more people, and I'm like, 'It's actually not a bad gig.' "

The country artist said everything was going well until the luggage carousel began to move.

"There's about like 15 people kind of getting into it…next minute, [honk, honk] all the bags start coming down and everyone got their luggage and just all left,' " he said.

Last month, Urban opened up about another uncomfortable moment in his career.

The Grammy winner revealed that he once forgot the guitar solo in his song with Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift, "Highway Don't Care."

Urban appeared on McGraw's Beyond the Influence Apple Music Country show where he relived the moment he nearly ruined the trio's performance at CMA Fest in 2013.

"I will always appreciate the best guitar lead ride ever in 'Highway Don't Care,'" said McGraw. "You blew my mind and on that record. And so that will forever, and you almost killed me with it live on the ACM awards."

"Well, I almost killed myself with it when we played the CMA Fest and I was halfway through the solo and went, 'Oh, I probably should have practiced this before I got out here because I totally forgot it,'" Urban responded. "And I can see the trainwreck look on my face and me trying to look like I ain't nothing but a thing. But inside I was like, what the hell is going on here?"

"And then suddenly all those years of playing clubs comes in handy. And I remember the great phrase, there is no wrong notes, just the look on your face," he added.