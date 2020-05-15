Keith Urban Stages Drive-In Concert for Frontline Healthcare Workers: 'We Say Thank You'

More than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from nearby hospitals attended the show at the Stardust Drive-In Theatre outside of Nashville

The country star staged a drive-in concert Thursday evening for first responders. The hour-long private show was held at the Stardust Drive-In Theatre outside of Nashville, Tennessee, and was the first outdoor concert in the country since isolation guidelines came into play earlier this year.

“To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you — this concert is for all of you,” Urban, 52, said as he took the stage, according to a news release.

Image zoom Keith Urban Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment

“I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” the Australian singer said. “And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun …. and I’m a musician, I have to play!”

Image zoom The audience Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment

Urban has been sharing his music with fans throughout the coronavirus pandemic with his series of virtual concerts, which he has dubbed "Urban Underground." Thursday’s concert was the first in-person iteration of Urban Underground, which typically features his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, as the sole audience member.

Image zoom Keith Urban Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment

Kidman, 52, shared clips from the recent concert as well as a photo of her standing in front of the stage before Urban began playing.

“@KeithUrban just had to play!!” she captioned the Instagram post. “Isolating with live music at last night’s first #UrbanUnderground drive-in gig for the incredible #frontline workers at @VanderbiltHealth ❤️ xx”

Kidman, whose mother was a nurse, has been vocal about thanking healthcare workers during the pandemic.

“I’m the daughter of a nurse; I’ve seen a nurse in action my whole life — I used to hang out at the hospital when I was a little girl,” she said in an Instagram video in early April. “So to now be able to say thank you to all of you for your bravery and your selflessness and what you are doing, particularly during this time, is so important.”

The Big Little Lies star added: “We recognize you, and we love you. Thank you.”