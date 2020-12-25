"It should be all green and gold, watching snow coming down, Charlie Brown," Urban began, before adding, "I'll bring the magic, I'll bring the laughs"

Keith Urban Sings Comforting Christmas Song with Wife Nicole Kidman: 'You Don't Have to Be Alone'

It's a holly, jolly Christmas for Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman.

On Christmas Eve, the happy couple, both 53, shared a warm embrace as Urban delivered a festive acoustic performance of an original, holiday tune. The lovebirds were seated in front of a gorgeous, Christmas light arrangement throughout the mini virtual show.

Urban's song provided comfort as he assured fans that despite the unique circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, there is still room for some holiday cheer.

The song began: "It should be all green and gold / Watching snow / Coming down / Charlie Brown / Everybody gathered around the tree / Weatherman says / 'It ain't gonna snow this year' / 'The fog is too heavy to clear the path' / 'For the reindeer.'"

Urban continued: "Your sister's stuck in Denver (Colorado) / And your Mama can't come / But, you don't have to be alone / I tell you why / 'Cause I'll bring the magic / I'll bring the laughs / I'll make you a star / At the top of the tree / Shining so bright / You don't need a chimney / Because I'll be your fire."

The doting couple chuckled several times throughout Urban's show. "We can be naughty or nice," he sang, to which Kidman flirtatiously responded,"I want naughty — a little bit of nice, [but] a lot of naughty."

Concluding the video, Urban told fans: "We just want to take a second and wish everybody a very Merry Christmas [and] happy holidays, wherever you're watching this [from] right now, [this is] from our family to yours. Here's to a bright and buoyant 2021 all over the world. God bless you all. Thank you so much, love you guys."

Kidman added, "We love you and we send you our love," as the two shared a smooch.

Fans shared several heartwarming comments, with some Instagram users even complimenting the couple. "Happy Christmas Keith & Nicole, so glad you're spending it in our beautiful southern highlands 😊🎅👍," one person wrote. "Merry Christmas from Belfast 🎄," wrote another. "Nicole, you're a lucky woman 💕💕 Merry Christmas to you both," added a third person.

"Merry CHRISTMAS LOVE YOU AN FAMILY👏❤️ FROM SWEETWATER, [Tennessee]," a fourth person chimed in. "You two are so cute merry Christmas," one commenter wrote of the two. And another person said, "You and Nicole are so fun you make me giggle. I love you guys. You are the best!!!!❤️❤️."

Urban and Kidman are parents to daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9. Also on Christmas Eve, Kidman shared an adorable photo in which she posed with a llama. "Holiday kisses, from us to you 🦙😘," she captioned the snapshot.