“I’m proud of her for anything,” the country singer said of the Big Little Lies star

Keith Urban Says Wife Nicole Kidman Is 'Loving' Playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos

Keith Urban is a proud husband to wife Nicole Kidman as she channels comedy icon Lucille Ball in the upcoming movie Being the Ricardos.

"I'm proud of her for anything," Urban, 53, told ExtraTV Friday. "It's a really an extraordinary role and it's an extraordinary script — Aaron Sorkin has written beyond on this. It's just amazing."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Best of all, the country singer said, "she's loving doing it and it's an amazing cast. Props to everyone for making things happen."

Urban added that he's always been a fan of I Love Lucy, but the couple has been doing a lot of "crash coursing" episodes recently.

Being the Ricardos focuses on Ball's life with Desi Arnaz, whom she married in 1940 and split from in 1960. The film is more about Ball and Arnaz as actors rather than their characters on I Love Lucy, writer and director Sorkin has previously said.

Urban was asked if he takes on the role of Arnaz when he binge watches the show with Kidman, 53, to which he told ExtraTV with a laugh, "I'm definitely not Desi."

Kidman was recently photographed on set, giving a glimpse at her transformation into Ball.

In the photos, the Oscar winner rocked a wavy, light orange hairstyle similar to Ball's as she wrapped a lengthy black coat over her costume in between takes.

The Big Little Lies star told Variety in January that she was looking forward to taking on the role of the iconic actress.

Nicole Kidman Credit: BACKGRID

"I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'" she said of being offered the part. "With Aaron's words and his direction and Javier [Bardem]… that's kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best—see if I can do it."

The actress also said she was excited to play the role after learning more about the comedian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She's an amazing woman," Kidman said. "I'm very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he's interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it's so rich. I didn't know any of this."