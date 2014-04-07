Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman 'Does an Amazing Job' Keeping Family Together

The country star and American Idol judge spoke highly of his actress wife before the Academy of Country Music Awards

Keith Urban credits Nicole Kidman with keeping him organized.

Speaking on the red carpet before Sunday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, the country crooner told GAC he wouldn’t be able to juggle his music career, American Idol judging gig and parenting duties without his Oscar-winning wife.

“I always give props to Nic,” said Urban, 46. “Because we travel so much as a family, she does an amazing job keeping everybody together. She’s got the kids’ schedule dialed in, she’s dropping them off even in the middle of her work. I couldn’t do any of this without her.”

Though their jobs take them around the world, Urban said he and his wife of seven years keep their whole brood together by bringing daughters Sunday Rose, 5, and Faith Margaret, 3, along for the adventure.

“Trying to block out time never seems to work,” he said of finding free moments for family bonding. “So if she’s shooting a film – she was in Morocco, so we’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna go to Morocco for a holiday.’ We just kind of had one while she was working.”

Urban’s hard work has already paid off: He garnered five ACM nominations this year, winning vocal event of the year before the show began for "We Were Us" featuring Miranda Lambert.