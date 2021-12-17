Keith Urban said on the Living & Learning with Reba McEntire podcast that "marrying for the right reasons" and "getting sober" was a "big turning point" in his life

Keith Urban Says 'Marrying the Right Person' Nicole Kidman Is His Biggest Achievement

Keith Urban is counting his marriage to Nicole Kidman as one of his top accomplishments.

During an appearance on Monday's Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, the four-time Grammy winner, 54, was asked what he considers to be his "biggest achievement."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive," Urban shared, adding, "Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

Up until then, he said that he "never had specific goals" and simply wanted to "live in Nashville, wanted to write songs and make some records and hope the radio plays them."

"Some people come see us play our own music instead of covers that I'm playing," he added. "That was it, that was the goal."

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Admits Husband Keith Urban Sometimes 'Needs to Escape' Their 'Female-Heavy' Family

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Wild Hearts" singer and the Being the Ricardos star, also 54, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in June. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.

While on The Tonight Show in September, Kidman revealed how she knew Urban was "the one." Late-night host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that New York City, where his show is taped, holds a special place in both of their hearts, as it's where they got engaged.

"You're not meant to know that!" Kidman joked.

"When did Keith Urban first sweep you off your feet? When did you know?" Fallon asked.

"He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers," she recalled. "And that was it. I was a goner."

The Nine Perfect Strangers star added, "I'm like, 'Yes I'll marry you!' "

Kidman previously told PEOPLE that falling in love with Urban was "pretty intense." In the earlier days of their relationship, he took her to Woodstock, New York, the site of the 1969 music festival, on a motorbike for a getaway. Kidman said she "believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.' "

Urban shared a similar sentiment in an interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast in September 2020.

"She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," said Urban.

"It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life," Urban, who was struggling with his sobriety at the time, added, "and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot."