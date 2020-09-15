"She's the one that I was searching for my whole life," Keith Urban said

Keith Urban Says It 'Felt So Obvious' Wife Nicole Kidman Was 'the One'

Keith Urban always knew that Nicole Kidman was his soulmate.

In a recent interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast, the country singer, 52, opened up about his 14-year marriage to the Big Little Lies actress, 53.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," said Urban, who hosts the ACM Awards Wednesday evening before the release of his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, on Friday.

"It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life," Urban, who was struggling with his sobriety at the time, added, "and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot."

"It felt so obvious," he shared. "I knew where I was going ... It was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond."

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

Shepard, 45, asked Urban if he or Kidman ever let their egos get the best of them, given their success in their respective careers.

"There's so many other things that I can bring that help and blossom the family, and protect it, and take care of it and grow it, not just fiscally," Urban said. "I bring everything I can most of the time."

Kidman previously told PEOPLE that falling in love with Urban was "pretty intense." Early into their relationship, Kidman said she “believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

After meeting at a gala in January 2005, Kidman and Urban tied the knot on June 25, 2006.

The couple has two daughters: Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9. Kidman also shares two children, son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 27, with ex Tom Cruise.

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic

In June, the couple celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary by grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills.

Kidman also acknowledged the special occasion on Instagram that day by posting a black and white image of her and her husband simply captioned, "Us ❤️ #HappyAnniversary."