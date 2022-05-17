Keith Urban Recalls 'Surreal' First Time Meeting Dolly Parton During Final Ellen Appearance

"I grew up singing her songs," Keith Urban said of Dolly Parton while reminiscing on their first meeting on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 15: NASHVILLE Photo of Keith URBAN and Dolly PARTON, Dolly Parton and Keith Urban performing on stage (Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns)

Keith Urban is reminiscing on old times with a country legend.

During his 20th and final appearance on Tuesday's installment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air its final episode on May 26, the 54-year-old Australian country star told a story about the first time he met Dolly Parton.

While speaking to Urban, host Ellen DeGeneres brought up an interview the 76-year-old "Jolene" singer-songwriter gave to Good Morning America earlier this year where she revealed he's the performer she'd most like to bake a cake and sing a duet with. "It was so sweet," he said in response.

"I come from working-class parents and a rural kind of background in Australia, and the first time I met Dolly — she's sung with me a few times — and the first time I met her it was surreal, because, I mean, I grew up singing her songs," recalled Urban.

"As a matter of fact, I sang her songs because I was 9 years old, and my voice hadn't broken yet, and I sounded like her — I could sing in her key," he quipped.

DeGeneres then asked if Urban can sing in Parton's key now, and he quickly said, "No."

In the aforementioned Good Morning America interview, published in January, Parton was asked who she'd love to bake a cake and sing a duet with and said, "Probably any of the good-looking ones. I love Keith Urban."

"I've always thought that he was one of the most talented — and cutest — guys in the world," she continued. "I'm not trying to hit on him, because he's got [wife] Nicole [Kidman] and who could beat that? She's Jolene."

"I love his writing, and I just think he's dear and he reminds me so much of my brothers and my own family from back home," elaborated Parton. "He's from Australia, but he has that feel of our mountain, Southern people. I'd be happy to bake a big ol' cake for him and spend an afternoon singing songs."

In a response posted to Urban's Instagram the following week, the musician played a cover of Parton's 1977 song "Applejack" and accepted her offer: "Miss Dolly, I'm so honored of the things you said, thank you. I definitely will have a cake with you."