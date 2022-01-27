Keith Urban to Perform at Caesars Las Vegas on Some of Adele's Now-Nixed Residency Dates

Keith Urban is adding five shows to his residency in Las Vegas on days previously slated for Adele.

The 54-year-old country star will now appear in five more shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between March 25 and April 2, which were originally blocked off for Adele's now-postponed residency.

Urban announced the move in a video shared on Twitter Tuesday, which shows him cradling his cat Louis. "VEGAS !!!!! We're coming BACK," he wrote alongside the clip.

"Hey everyone! It's Keith here. Me and Louis want to let you know that we've got five brand-new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency," the singer said in the clip, joking that his cat appeared "very excited" about the news.

"Those tickets go on sale Monday morning at 10 p.m. PT," Urban added. "I'll see you guys in Vegas! Bye!"

Urban's announcement comes the week after Adele tearfully told fans that she was pushing back the dates for her own Las Vegas residency, which was set to begin Jan. 21. The "Easy On Me" singer broke the news to fans in an emotional video on Instagram.

"Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," Adele said in the clip. "We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are."

Adele Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty

She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

Adele promised her fans that the postponed show dates would indeed be rescheduled as she apologized for the sudden change in plans. "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry, I'm really sorry," she said.

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 Adele | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

"I'm gonna finish my show and I'm gonna get it to where it's supposed to be. I'm so sorry it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry," the artist added.

Two days later, Adele reportedly spoke via FaceTime with a group of fans that had gathered at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the day of what would have been her first show.