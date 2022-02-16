Keith Urban on 'Panicked Call' He Got to Fill Show Slots after Adele Postponed Vegas Residency

Urban, who released his "Wild Hearts" music video Wednesday, will step in for five residency dates at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace in the spring

Keith Urban was ready to step up to the plate!

Following Adele's sudden postponement of her Las Vegas residency last month, Urban announced he would add five more shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between March 25 and April 2 to replace the "Hello" singer — and he revealed how he learned the news.

"We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect," the 54-year-old country star told Jeremy Parsons of PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "We were able to do it."

"I love that room," he said of the venue. "The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."

Urban also released the music video to his single "Wild Hearts" on Wednesday — a video he dedicated to "the dreamers."

"I wanted to create the feeling of the journey I've been on from day one — hoping that one day I'd be playing live in front of as many people as can be jammed into a concert hall," he said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the vintage boombox in the music video represents the "beginning," and a time when he "just played to a couple people."

Eventually, the video represents a steady climb, and the "Female" singer said he's excited for what's to come, "All of this gives me the same adrenaline rush. Knowing that we're heading back out on the road again — it's been so long since we've done that (because of COVID). I feel like a caged animal kicking at the gate to be let out!"

Urban announced the move to Las Vegas in a video shared on Twitter last month, which showed him cradling his cat Louis. "VEGAS !!!!! We're coming BACK," he wrote alongside the clip.

"Hey everyone! It's Keith here. Me and Louis want to let you know that we've got five brand-new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency," the singer said in the clip, joking that his cat appeared "very excited" about the news.

"Those tickets go on sale Monday morning at 10 p.m. PT," Urban added. "I'll see you guys in Vegas! Bye!"

Only a few days before, Adele, 33, announced the postponement of her residency through a tearful Instagram video, which was set to begin on Jan. 21.

"Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," Adele said in the clip. "We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are."

She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

Adele promised her fans that the postponed show dates would indeed be rescheduled as she apologized for the sudden change in plans. "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry, I'm really sorry," she said.