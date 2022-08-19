Keith Urban Takes Break Amid Tour to Visit Nashville Children's Hospital with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently gave "all of the dreamers" at a children's hospital in Nashville a day to remember.

On Wednesday, the country star, 54, and the Oscar winner, 55, paid a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where they spent time chatting with patients and their families inside the hospital's Seacrest Studios — the state-of-the-art broadcast media center built by Ryan Seacrest's non-profit organization, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

In a video of the couple's visit posted to the hospital's Instagram, Urban — who is currently on his Speed of Now world tour through December — could also be seen picking up his guitar to perform a song. As he sang, Kidman swayed along to the music.

"We were so fortunate to have @KeithUrban and Nicole Kidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios. Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!," the hospital wrote alongside the video.

Founded in 2009, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. The foundation's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media.

"I wanted to do something that would take the kids' minds off of what they were going through in the hospital," Seacrest told PEOPLE in 2016. "It's remarkable to see how when the kids are talking to some of their favorite stars, creating their own shows, doing their own interviews, they really forget some of the tough stuff that's happening in the hospital."

In addition to the location in Nashville, the foundation also has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Brennon Williamson

Through the years, Seacrest Studios have drawn a number of high-profile visiting artists, including Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Usher and Britney Spears.

Beyond their Seacrest Studios visit, Kidman and Urban have shared a number of special moments together this summer, including the Big Little Lies actress' Balenciaga runway moment in Paris in July and their 16th wedding anniversary in June.

The couple began dating in 2005, and they tied the knot the following year in Sydney. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. (Kidman is also mom to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

"I met him later in life, and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Kidman said on CBS Mornings in January. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."