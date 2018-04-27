Keith Urban Says Wife Nicole Kidman 'Regrets' Heckling Him During Private Concert in Nashville

Earlier this week, Keith Urban‘s wife Nicole Kidman joined him on stage to sing his song “Parallel Line.”

And while he told Ellen DeGeneres Friday that the duet at his Spotify Fans First event Monday night in Nashville wasn’t planned, he admitted that the actress, 50, wishes she hadn’t shouted to him from the audience during this performance.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman John Shearer/Getty

“She regrets it now,” Urban, 50, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We were at this Spotify event where I was just playing a couple songs acoustic, talking about the album. Somebody was asking about this song called “Parallel Line” in the audience. Ed Sheeran’s one of the writers. He plays on it. And I’m talking about the song. I’m talking, I’m talking. And from the back of the room this woman goes, ‘Play the song!’ And I was like, I know that voice anywhere. And of course it’s my wife heckling me basically.”

The country singer challenged his wife of 12 years to get up on stage and sing it with him, and to Urban’s surprise, she did. “I said, ‘Will you come up and do it with me?’ Which I never though she would do,” he said. “‘Cause it’s very frustrated, excruciating for her to do that. But she did. She got up and sang it.”

Keith Urban, Adam Rippon and Nicole Kidma Kevin Mazur/Getty

The next evening, the couple had a date night at the Time 100 gala in New York City, where they had an “odd” encounter with Olympian Adam Rippon.

“Nic and I love Adam,” Urban said. “He’s fantastic. So we met him and Nic was talking and she said, ‘Oh my gosh! You smell great, Adam.’ She goes, ‘My husband smells good too. Smell him.’ So Adam leans in, he’s like, ‘He does smell good.’ ”

Urban’s new album Graffiti U is out now.