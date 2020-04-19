Keith Urban Joined by Wife Nicole Kidman During His One World: Together at Home Performance

Keith Urban is reminding fans how love is bringing everyone together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The country singer, 52, covered Steve Winwood’s famous “Higher Love” during Saturday’s One World: Together at Home special, which was organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and Lady Gaga to raise awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

Urban appeared to have recorded multiple takes of his performance, as he was backed up by two more versions of himself rocking out to the 1986 pop song.

His performance also featured a surprise appearance from wife Nicole Kidman, who walked into frame.

“To all of the healthcare workers, everybody on the frontlines and behind the scenes,” Urban said at the end. “On behalf of Nic and our girls, myself, all of us here, we say thank you.”

The One World: Together at Home special featured remote performances from some of the biggest stars in the world, including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kesha, the Rolling Stones and John Legend.

The special ultimately raised $127 million for COVID-19 relief, Global Citizen said on Twitter later that night. “That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome,” the organization said. “Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon.”

And this is just the latest virtual performance the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer has put on for fans who are social distancing and sheltering-in-place amid the pandemic.

In late March, the father of two shared the second edition of “Urban Underground” — what he has decided to call his virtual concert series — from his private studio. He put on a six-song set, this time switching out instruments and using a banjo, electric and acoustic guitar.

Kidman, who was barefoot and dressed in all black, danced to the music, which included his new single “God Whispered Your Name.” During the performance, Urban also offered a tribute to hero Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20, with a reverent reading of “The Gambler.”

The Oscar Award-winning actress, 52, has also spoken out amid the crisis, sharing a thoughtful video on Instagram during which she thanked healthcare workers for putting their life on the line to combat the virus and help others.

Kidman said she knew firsthand just how committed and selfless nurses are because her mother, Janelle, was one.

“I just want to say thank you on behalf of myself and Swisse to all of the nurses and the midwives and the health care workers,” she began the clip, which was in partnership with Swisse, the vitamin and supplement brand that the mom of four has been an ambassador for since 2013.

“I’m the daughter of a nurse; I’ve seen a nurse in action my whole life — I used to hang out at the hospital when I was a little girl,” said Kidman. “So to now be able to say thank you to all of you for your bravery and your selflessness and what you are doing, particularly during this time, is so important.”

The Emmy-winning Big Little Lies star added: “We recognize you, and we love you. Thank you.”

As of April 19, there are over 2,336,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, and at least 159,000 people have died, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.