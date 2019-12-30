Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Romantic Kiss in Sydney Ahead of the New Year

Image zoom

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are feeling the new year love!

Over the weekend, the country music superstar, 52, shared a sweet moment with his wife, also 52, while preparing to start off 2020 with a bang.

“Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!!” he wrote alongside two cuddly photos of the pair in Sydney, where they spent Christmas.

“Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more,” he added. “Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!!”

In one of the images, the Australian pair smiled together while sitting in front of Sydney Harbour, while in the second, the husband and wife shared a sweet kiss on the lips.

Image zoom Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Keith Urban/ Instagram

RELATED: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Holiday Wishes and Sweet Selfie: ‘Blessings to You All’

The loving message came just one day after the pair celebrated their younger daughter’s birthday.

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies star wished Faith Margaret a happy 9th birthday on Instagram with an adorable throwback image of the mother and daughter.

“Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️🎂,” Kidman captioned the post.

In addition to the birthday girl, Kidman and Urban share daughter Sunday Rose, 11, and the actress also has daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pose in Cute Selfie from Italy Vacation: ‘With My Love’

In January, Kidman opened up about the sweet moment when she knew Urban was “the one.”

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told PEOPLE. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’ ”

“It was pretty intense,” she added. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’ ”

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban John Shearer/WireImage

Sweetly, Urban added: “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”

The pair celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary in June.