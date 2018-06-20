Keith Urban Leads Concertgoers in Happy Birthday Singalong for Wife Nicole Kidman: 'What a Gift'

Happy 51st birthday, Nicole Kidman!

Her husband Keith Urban celebrated her special day at the Country USA Festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening when he led an acapella performance of “Happy Birthday” with all the concertgoers in attendance. And instead of Nicole, everyone used Urban’s nickname for his wife by saying, “Happy birthday dear baby girl!”

“There’s nowhere like Wisconsin. Happy birthday!” the country star, 50, said in a video of the performance shared on Kidman’s Instagram Wednesday.

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!” the actress captioned the footage.

Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon also shared a sweet shout-out on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to this remarkable woman who I’m lucky enough to work with and call my friend. Every day with you is an inspiration! Keep shining bright, Nic!!”

And Kidman’s close friend Noami Watts also shared a tribute on Instagram, posting a throwback photo from their 30 years of friendship.

“Happy birthday to this incredible woman who has inspired, impressed and supported me for more than 3 decades. @nicolekidman I absolutely love you. #bossladies #soulsisters,” Watts wrote.

Last year, Kidman celebrated her midcentury milestone with husband Urban and their daughters, Faith and Sunday, as well as a giant cake and balloons.

“So happy to be with my family. Nothing makes me happier. Thank you for all the birthday love and birthday wishes. Wow, what a cake!!” she wrote on her 50th birthday.