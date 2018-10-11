Watch Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Duet on 'Female' in Honor of International Day of the Girl

In honor of International #DayoftheGirl – filmed by Sunday and Faith! – KU pic.twitter.com/KnJeExXkP2 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 11, 2018

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are joining forces in a special duet!

Urban, 50, tweeted a video of him and Kidman, 51, singing feminist-inspiring song “Female” behind a white piano on the International Day of the Girl.

“Sister, shoulder / Daughter, lover / Healer, broken halo / Mother nature / Fire, suit of armor / soul survivor, Holy Water / Secret keeper, fortune teller / Virgin Mary, scarlet letter / technicolor river wild / Baby girl, women shine / Female,” the couple sing, as Kidman makes a heart shape with her hands.

“In honor of International #DayoftheGirl — filmed by Sunday and Faith!” Urban tweeted, referring to daughters Faith Margaret, 7½, and Sunday Rose, 10, and the worldwide celebration of young women.

The inspiring day, instituted by the United Nations, aims to highlight the needs and challenges of girls across the world, while promoting girls’ empowerment.

The Big Little Lies actress — who shared the same video to her Instagram account — is actually featured in the backup vocals of the official rendition of “Female” on the album. She told Entertainment Tonight last year that she was less than sure about being featured on the track.

“He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing,” she told ET. “So I’ll sing for him and that’s it.”

The song, which is featured on Urban’s latest album Graffiti U, is notable for its empowering lyrics about women.

“She’s the heart of life / She’s the dreamer’s dream / She’s the hands of time / She’s the queen of kings,” the country singer croons.

The “Coming Home” singer said he released “Female” in response to sexual abuse stories surrounding Harvey Weinstein. The song features lyrics like, “When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it / Just ’cause she was wearing a skirt / Oh is that how it works.”

“It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls, and a son,” Urban told Rolling Stone Country about the song. “I had a heart reaction. My first thought was that it was a gospel soul prayer mantra, all rolled into one.”

The song even refers to Beyoncé’s song “Run the World (Girls)”!

“When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world / Do you believe it? / Will you live to see it?” the country singer belts on the track.

Urban is currently on tour with Kelsea Ballerini in promotion of his album Graffiti U.