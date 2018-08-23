Keith Urban Captures the Feeling of Getting 'Lost in the Music' in 'Never Comin Down' Video

Keith Urban‘s new music video for his feel-good summer hit “Never Comin Down” perfectly captures getting lost in the moment.

The Grammy Award-winning country star, 50, opens the video disguised as a driver smiling at a nervous, young man exiting his car and into a bar. As the man makes his way inside, he slowly becomes consumed by the feeling in the room, which includes Urban performing and lots of dancing.

When creating the visuals for his latest single on his tenth studio album, Graffiti U, Urban tells PEOPLE he wanted to capture “the energy and spirit of being at a show — lost in the music, along with everyone else that’s there, whether you know them or not. That’s the feeling that I wanted to capture in the video.”

The song about the magic a couple feels when the sun sets’ includes lyrics like, “When the sun goes down, stars come out / It’s a…. Can you feel it? / When I take you by the hand, dancin’/ And we pass it around, ’round, ’round/ We’re so high, we could paint the sky/ Tear the top right off the ceilin’ / And I swear we’re never ever comin down / Never comin down / Tell me now, can you feel it? / Never ever, never comin down.”

Andy Snyder

Urban’s collaborator, director Carter Smith, intentionally used the video to showcase inclusivity on the dance floor.

“In casting, we took the people that were happiest to be themselves — whatever that was. We brought in voguers, break dancers, hip-hop dancers – line dancers – everybody’s dancing together for this one song, on this one night,” Smith said.

Throughout the video, the dancers, like Urban, appear radiant and carefree.

The singer, who is currently on his 62-city Graffiti U tour, often hits the road with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Ahead of the Graffiti U tour kickoff, Urban and his band underwent production rehearsals at an “extremely hot” Vanderbilt University basketball court for 10 days and gave PEOPLE a backstage pass.

The basketball court where they rehearsed was so sticky, the group went through 4,000 bottles of water in the week and a half they were there.

“I’m always looking for new ways to connect with the audience, new things to put in the set list and in the show — not just songs, but moments that we haven’t done before,” Urban told PEOPLE at the time.

Andy Snyder

“I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating,” Urban said.

On Friday, Urban will be performing in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena this Friday.

