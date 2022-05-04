Watch Keith Urban Tribute Naomi Judd with 'Love Can Build a Bridge' Cover in U.K.: 'She Was the Queen'

"I want to send a quick and very heartfelt acknowledgment out to the late great, very influential Naomi Judd," Urban said before performing The Judds' signature 1990 hit at the O2 Apollo on Tuesday

Keith Urban is paying tribute to the late Naomi Judd.

During his concert at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England on Tuesday, the 54-year-old Australian country musician played an acoustic cover of The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge" in honor of the legendary singer, who died by suicide at 76 last week following longtime mental health struggles.

"I want to send a quick and very heartfelt acknowledgment out to the late great, very influential Naomi Judd," Urban told concertgoers just before performing the mother-daughter act's signature 1990 hit. "What The Judds did was astounding through the '80s, and she was the queen and the matriarch of it all. And she wrote this song, which is pretty amazing."

Urban posted a video of the performance to Instagram and penned a heartfelt caption. "Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here. Here's one of the many," wrote the "Somebody Like You" performer. "On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing 'Love Can Build a Bridge.' Thank you Naomi. We love you."

Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, announced their mother's death in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE on April 30.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

Urban isn't the only country musician who's expressed admiration for Naomi since her death. "Naomi was a truly talented writer and musician," Paul Overstreet, who co-wrote "Love Can Build a Bridge," recently told PEOPLE. "She and Wynonna were a powerhouse in the country music world."

Last weekend, Carrie Underwood spoke in tribute to Naomi before performing "See You Again" during her headlining set at Stagecoach. "This next song goes out to everybody who's ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody," the singer, 39, said onstage. "But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us and does not mean that you will not see them again someday."