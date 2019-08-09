Keith Urban Meets Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her on Twitter: 'That Could Be Complicated'

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty

Keith Urban’s heart already belongs to wife Nicole Kidman, but that didn’t stop one fan from asking for his hand in marriage anyway.

During his performance for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on Friday morning, the country singer, 51, brought a pair of fans up to the stage, one of whom had just tweeted at the star earlier that morning.

“How are you?” Urban could be heard asking the fan as they shared a hug onstage.

“I tweeted you asking if you could marry me which is so weird because I’m standing right here next to you,” the fan excitedly replied.

Putting the pieces together, the singer asked, “You just tweeted me asking if I would marry you?”

“Oh yeah, that could be complicated,” he added, joking, “We might have to move to a different state.”

When you tweet @KeithUrban asking him to marry you and then ACTUALLY meet him!!https://t.co/z3MvcD1HSB#KeithUrbanOnGMA pic.twitter.com/eYHVLGrYJ6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 9, 2019

The fan later chastised her own choice of apparel on her Instagram Story.

“Holy s— what is my life and why am I always violently myself and why did I wear my pajama shirt,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of their meeting, according to Entertainment Tonight. “This is what happens when you go to a 4:30 AM concert.”

She also went on to clarify that her original Tweet wasn’t meant to be serious.

“Ooof I know he’s married to one of the most beautiful women ever!!!! @NicoleKidman is literally perfect. I was just joking around,” she tweeted, adding in a separate message, “People who think it’s serious need to FIND A SENSE OF HUMOR.”

During the concert, Urban also performed four of his biggest hits, but one song that didn’t make the setlist was “Gemini,” a song about Kidman, 52, which includes the line, “she’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.”

Kidman recently joked she wasn’t exactly thrilled about her sex life becoming front and center in her husband’s music.

“I don’t censor his art if I can be a muse for it,” Kidman said during a July interview on the Kyle and Jackie O show, adding, “It’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’ ”

“Gemini,” which was released as part of Urban’s 2018 album Graffiti U, was written without Kidman’s involvement or approval.

“No, that’s why I got so intimate, I’m sure,” Urban told Entertainment Tonight last year of Kidman not being involved in the song. “I was missing her, maybe.”

The pair have been married for 13 years and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8.