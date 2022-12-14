Keith Urban Makes $200K in Donations to Nashville Charities as He Says Their Work Is 'Inspiring'

Keith Urban is all about giving back this holiday season.

Before going back on the road to kick off the Australian leg of his The Speed of Now tour, the country musician visited three charities in Nashville to spend time with staff and volunteers — and presented each with a generous donation!

"I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people's lives more manageable," Urban, 55, said in a press release. "Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together."

Keith Urban at the Music Health Alliance. Brennon Williamson

The "One Too Many" singer paid a visit to the Music Health Alliance — whose mission is to provide access to life-saving healthcare resources for music professionals — and donated $100,000 to the organization.

"Keith Urban's contribution and passion for Music Health Alliance helps our organization, and the people who work tirelessly on our behalf, to provide funds for life-saving healthcare advocacy and resources that serve vulnerable music makers facing healthcare challenges," said Tatum Hauck Allsep, Founder and CEO of Music Alliance. "He's always supported our community and for that we are so appreciative."

Keith Urban at the Nashville Food Project. Brennon Williamson

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer also stopped by the Nashville Food Project, which brings people together to provide nourishing food to alleviate hunger across the city and Thistle Farms, which provides healing and hope for women who've survived trafficking, prostitution and addiction. He donated $50,000 to both organizations.

"This gift from Keith Urban will help so many of our neighbors get the food they want and need," said The Nashville Food Project's CEO C.J. Sentell. "With this generous donation, we can share more than 15,000 meals and provide seeds, tools and supplies for 100 families to grow their own food in 2023. We are grateful to Keith Urban and others like him who make this work possible every day!"

Keith Urban at Thistle Farms. Brennon Williamson

Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms added, "We are overcome with gratitude at this gift from Mr. Urban, which will help Thistle Farms light the way for even more women survivors of commercial sex trafficking and exploitation. 25 years ago, we pioneered a unique 2-year residential program in Nashville which incorporates free, trauma-informed care and a supportive community while providing meaningful employment. This gift paves the way for the next woman on the streets who is searching for a way home to find the love and safety she deserves."

The Urban family also donated another $50,000 to Vanderbilt Breast Cancer research.

The guitarist's donations are a result of his participation in this year's Cantor Charity Day, where he raised the quantity donated by Cantor on his behalf.

Urban kicked off his tour in Australia on Dec. 1 in Gold Coast, Queensland, and will wrap up on Saturday in Melbourne. Meanwhile, his Las Vegas residency is set to kick off in March 2023.