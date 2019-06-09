Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Recruit Keith Urban to Perform 'Old Town Road' at CMA Fest

Image zoom Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Keith Urban Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“Old Town Road” isn’t riding off into the sunset any time soon!

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s surprise crossover smash continues to be a hit with fans across the globe, and this weekend, the two artists performed a very special rendition of the song with country star Keith Urban.

The pair performed the song on Saturday, at the CMA Fest in Nashville, inviting Urban, 51, onstage to play the banjo and sing it with them.

Afterwards Urban shared that he “loved” getting the chance to play with the pair, adding that he wouldn’t mind making it a repeat performance someday.

“Nas’s t-shirt says LOVE EVERYBODY ….. I can’t think of a better caption than that right there!!!” Urban wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the performance. “@lilnasx and @billyraycyrus – thank u for the invite- I loved playing with u both and hope we get to do it again!!!!”

Praising Urban for joining them onstage, Cyrus, 57, shared his own photo from the night, describing the performance as “Pure magic!”

“Thank you #CMAFest! @keithurban there is a reason that you are entertainer of the year. Loved havin you on #OTR with us!” he added.

Nas, meanwhile, shared a photo with Urban from backstage, writing, “I keep running into legends,” and later shared footage of the performance, which found him wearing a bright orange jacket and pants, and a white cowboy hat and boots.

The reigning CMA and ACM entertainer of the year’s wife, Nicole Kidman, who was in New York City at the time, seeing a Broadway show with her sister, also shared a video of the performance on her Instagram story, writing, “Meanwhile in Nashville… How cool is this!”

Convincing Urban to join them on stage was likely an easy feat for Nas, 20, and Cyrus; the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer already proved he was a fan of the song in April when he covered the song in a homemade video shared to his Facebook page.

“Old Town Road” is currently in its ninth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 after being barred from the country charts, and has seen Lil Nas X and Cyrus sing it everywhere from the Stagecoach Music Festival to Hot 97’s Summer Jam with Cardi B.

Nas even traveled to Ohio to perform the song for a group of elementary schoolers featured in a viral video.

Of course, Urban wasn’t the only surprise guest to take the CMA Fest stage this weekend!

Earlier, Carrie Underwood brought out Joan Jett to belt a few tunes, Kelsea Ballerini sang with the Chainsmokers, Brothers Osborne welcomed Brooks and Dunn and Ashley McBryde to the stage, and Florida Georgia Line also brought out Morgan Wallen and HARDY.

In addition, Luke Combs joined Tim McGraw for “Real Good Man.”

CMA Fest continues through Sunday in Nashville. A concert special of the nightly stadium performances will air Aug. 4 on ABC.