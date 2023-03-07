Keith Urban Is Back on the Strip! Go Behind-the-Scenes at the Country Star's New Las Vegas Residency

The country superstar kicked off his new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino over the weekend, sharing photos from the rehearsals and first performances with PEOPLE. Urban will play additional shows this month and be back for more in June and July

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

Published on March 7, 2023 10:45 PM
01 of 05

Final Preparations

keith urban credit John Shearer
John Shearer
02 of 05

Beat the Drum

keith urban credit John Shearer
John Shearer
03 of 05

Almost Go Time

keith urban credit John Shearer
John Shearer
04 of 05

Get Low

keith urban credit John Shearer
John Shearer
05 of 05

Gather Round

keith urban credit John Shearer
John Shearer
