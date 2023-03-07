Entertainment Music Country Keith Urban Is Back on the Strip! Go Behind-the-Scenes at the Country Star's New Las Vegas Residency The country superstar kicked off his new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino over the weekend, sharing photos from the rehearsals and first performances with PEOPLE. Urban will play additional shows this month and be back for more in June and July By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 10:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 Final Preparations John Shearer 02 of 05 Beat the Drum John Shearer 03 of 05 Almost Go Time John Shearer 04 of 05 Get Low John Shearer 05 of 05 Gather Round John Shearer