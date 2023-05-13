Keith Urban Is Returning to 'American Idol' as a Guest Mentor: 'Headed Back'

Urban was a judge on the singing competition series from seasons 12 to 15

By
Published on May 13, 2023 04:09 PM
keith urban
Keith Urban. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Keith Urban is taking his records back to American Idol as a guest performer and mentor!

The country star, 55, announced on Friday that he's coming back to Idol for a temporary gig during the show's May 21 season finale.

"Headed back to American Idol next week," Urban wrote to his Instagram Story.

keith urban instagram stories
keith urban/instagram

Urban will perform his single "Wild Hearts" for the finale, which airs at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on ABC that Sunday, per Billboard.

Other performers will soon be announced for the three-hour event, where Urban will offer advice to this season's top three contestants. The last remaining three vocalists will be revealed on Sunday's episode — as the final five currently include Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith.

Of course, Urban's history with Idol extends far beyond just performances on stage, as the "Somebody Like You" singer was a judge on the show from seasons 12 to 15 back when the program.

Urban did not return for the ABC reboot of the show in 2018, revealing to Us Weekly at the time that it was "going to be all new people except for [host] Ryan [Seacrest]." The current judge roster includes Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

This Sunday's episode of Idol has quite a special theme — as PEOPLE exclusively revealed this week that viewers will watch the final five contestants perform two Disney songs each.

During the episode, the audience will hear Smith perform "Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King, Stough perform "Real Gone" from Cars and Ani sing "The Climb" from Hannah Montana: The Movie — all while Sara Bareilles opens the show with a special rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Sofia Carson will serve as the episode's mentor, while Halle Bailey — who plays Ariel in the upcoming live-action film — will perform "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid during the show.

The setlist for Sunday's episode is available to check out on PEOPLE.

