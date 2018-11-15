Keith Urban Says He ‘Lost Everything’ When His Home Burned Down as a Boy: ‘I Know that Feeling’

Keith Urban understands the pain of losing your home due to a devastating fire.

In an interview with ExtraTV ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday, the county star shared that when he was a boy, his family home burned down. While nobody was in the house at the time, they “lost everything.”

“When I was 10 our house burned down so I know that feeling of losing your house. We completely lost everything,” the “Never Comin’ Down” singer, 51, told the outlet, shortly after revealing he’s been helping one of his friends affected by the California wildfires get back on their feet.

“Luckily we were all okay,” he continued, adding that both he and his brother were at school, while his parents were at work. “When you’re walking through the house and it’s just charred and black as black everywhere you look and there’s water still dripping everywhere and the firemen have left…and I remember thinking, ‘I was just in here this morning getting ready for school and now it’s just — ‘”

Continuing, he added that just thinking about it gave him chills.

“So I know that feeling, but what I remember was the community coming together in such an incredible way. And not just the Goodwills and the Salvation Armys and the Red Crosses, which also came to our aid, but also the community with clothing and food and shelter and a place to stay — unbelievable. And you’re seeing it out in California. right now. It’s really amazing,” he shared.

Many celebrities have lost their homes to the trio of wildfires still threatening California. Earlier this week, Liam Hemsworth shared a photo showing all that’s left of the Malibu property he shared with fiancée Miley Cyrus.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began the lengthy caption that accompanies a striking image of their burnt out walls, with the charred remains of the letters “L-O-V-E” that once decorated the space.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the 28-year-old Hunger Games star continued. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

In Northern California, the Camp Fire — which broke out last week — has burned through 140,000 acres and is only 40 percent contained as of Thursday, according to CalFire. It has also killed 56 people and destroyed thousands of homes and structures.

As of Thursday morning, the Woolsey Fire, which is affecting residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and has decimated homes of many Southern California residents, had burned 98,362 acres and was 57 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has claimed the lives of 3 people. A third blaze, the Hill Fire, is now 97 percent contained.

After winning the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMAs on Wednesday, Urban filmed an Instagram video to express his gratitude. “Hey everyone, it’s Keith here in the kitchen.” In the background, his wife Nicole Kidman let out a happy giggle.

“Just got home from the most epic CMA night tonight,” Urban continued. Kidman then ambushed Urban, planting a smooch on his cheek before rushing away.

“Thank you, baby girl,” Urban, who was also nominated for male vocalist of the year and album of the year, said sweetly. “Thank you. I just want to say thank you to every person that voted.”

The Big Little Lies actress, 51, had already praised her man on Instagram. Alongside a boomerang in which she opened and closed the card announcing Urban’s win, Kidman wrote, “What a night! We were so shocked. Congratulations baby.”