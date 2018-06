Urban confers with his bandmates during rehearsal. The group will be joined by guitar maven Lindsay Ell for the Canadian stops of the tour, and Kelsea Ballerini for the U.S. dates.

“There were a mix of people that were interested, available, but musical compatibility was one thing,” Urban told PEOPLE about choosing Ballerini as his opening act.

“I knew the kind of record I was making wasn’t pure country down the line, and Kelsea’s records [aren’t either]. They’re a fusion of things and I felt that she would be compatible.”