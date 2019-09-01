Watch Keith Urban 'Fully Winging' Cover of Taylor Swift's 'Lover' — Which She Called 'Flawless'

Image zoom Kevin Mazure/WireImage; Mickey Bernal/WireImage

Taylor Swift has some famous fans of her new song “Lover.”

On Sunday, Keith Urban literally sang her praises when he performed a cover of her hit song during his concert on Saturday night at the Washington State Fair.

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written…. and a HUGE thx to my band as well – we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it,” Urban wrote on Instagram, posting a video of his performance.

Swift, 29, couldn’t hide her excitement over Urban’s performance. The pop star shared videos of his cover on her Instagram Stories, fangirling over the country singer’s rendition of her new song.

“Keith Urban covering ‘Lover’ flawlessly,” she wrote on her Stories. “I am screaming. This is so beautiful.”

Swift dropped her seventh studio album Lover on Aug. 23, and the album earned more sales in its first five days than any album released since her own previous album, Reputation, in 2017, according to Billboard, which also reported that Lover is expected to claim the No. 1 spot on the charts to secure her sixth No. 1 album.

Taste of Country reported that Lover hit #1 in 98 countries on iTunes, while on the Spotify U.S. chart, every song debuted in the top 25 with 9 in the top 10. The album also broke the global record as the top album debut in the history of Amazon Music.

Swift previously released the singles “The Archer,” “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” from Lover, for which she snagged 12 MTV Video Music Award nominations. She took home the VMAs for video of the year, visual effects and video for good.