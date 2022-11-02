Keith Urban Compares Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' to 'Some Kind of Acid Trip': 'Absolutely Love It'

Keith Urban is a major Midnights fan.

"This is among Taylor's finest," the country star told Billboard of Swift's 10th original studio album, which dropped Oct. 21. "This and 1989. Absolutely stunning, stunning pieces of work."

It's no secret that the singer is a longtime Taylor Swift supporter. The musicians have been friends and collaborators since Urban brought the then-country singer along as his opening act on the 2009 Escape Together tour.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, who just announced her upcoming Eras tour, returned the favor six years later, bringing Urban onstage to perform with her during The 1989 World Tour. The singers have also collaborated on multiple songs, including Tim McGraw and Urban's "Highway Don't Care" and Fearless (Taylor's Version) track "That's When (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)."

Urban told the magazine that he has listened to the "extraordinary" album — which just made history with its historic Billboard Top 10 takeover — multiple times since its release.

"Jack Antonoff's production is just exquisite for a guy like me, who is obsessive over fine, fine details," the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer told Billboard. "If you put headphones on, as an audiophile like I am, I can swim in that album with no vocals on it. It's just so beautifully put together like some kind of acid trip, Jackson Pollock painting. It's just beautiful."

"Absolutely love it, top to bottom," Urban continued. "I think it's one of her best albums ever."

The self-proclaimed "audiophile" gushed about everything from the Midnights' lyricism to its production, telling the magazine that it is the "perfect example of why you make an album."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The country star also revealed that he personally reached out to both Antonoff and Swift to share his love for the album. Urban said he heard back from the Bleachers frontman but has yet to hear back from the Midnights musician herself.

"I think she's a little busy," he joked to Billboard.

Urban isn't the only musician to share his thoughts on Midnights as of late. In a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Bruce Springsteen said he'd recently picked his daughter Jessica up from the airport, and she informed him that Swift's new album was "bangin'." Together, they listened to the record on the car ride home.

"She plays it for me top volume, all the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat, and I said, 'That's what I like to see,'" Springsteen said. "It felt good. It was good. She's super talented. [I know her] just a little bit. She's a tremendous writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. Just making great records."