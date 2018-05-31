Keith Urban‘s new music video for his hit “Coming Home” will make you want to retreat to your own favorite shelter.

The country star, 50, takes audiences through various scenes — from an open field to a cozy living room and a local bar — as he meets up with singer Julia Michaels, who lends her vocals and songwriting talents on the track off his tenth studio album, Graffiti U.

For the Andy Hines-directed visual accompaniment, Urban tells PEOPLE exclusively that he wanted fans to envision their own place of comfort and relief.

“My only desire was to not be specific about what or where or who home is. I like viewers to feel their own story and make their own connection,” he says. “Andy suggested the heightened reality that we see in the video, which keeps it somewhat like a dream, or at the least, an idea more than an actuality.”

As for what he loves to come home to, Urban talks adoringly about wife Nicole Kidman, who served as a muse for Graffiti U.

“For me, home is wherever Nic and our girls are,” he says about the Oscar-winning actress and their daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mike Coppola/Getty

Urban and Michaels, 24, also collaborated on another song off Graffiti U, “Gemini,” which was inspired by Kidman, whose zodiac sign gives the song its title.

“We creatively met through my good friends Dan McCarroll and Beka Tischker and on the first day (along with Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick) wrote the song,” Urban says of meeting Michaels and writing “Gemini.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“It was from that experience that I asked her to help me finish ‘Coming Home’ as well. She summed up the whole story in one simple phrase. ‘I know it’s only one call away but it is not the same,’ ” he says.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Secrets to a Healthy, Long-lasting Relationship

“Julia is one of the most abundantly talented and original artists out there right now, and truly one of the kindest hearts you’ll ever meet. I heard her EP when it came out, and every single song grabbed me like nobody had done in a long time,” Urban recalls of his collaborator, who has written songs for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson.

“Being on set with Keith was magical. He’s a rare person on and off set- full of love and positive energy,” Michaels tells PEOPLE. “He surrounds himself with like-minded people such as his band who were incredible as well. I’m grateful to be a part of this video and grateful to be able to call this kick-ass human, a friend.”

RELATED: Keith Urban Channels Merle Haggard and Childhood Memories on New Track ‘Coming Home’

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban Celebrates Anniversary With Nicole Kidman: ‘Eleven Years & You Still Feel Like My Girlfriend!!!’

Urban and Michaels previously performed their duet at the 2018 ACM Awards in April.

The 58-city Graffiti U World Tour, with special guest Kelsea Ballerini, kicks off on June 15 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis.