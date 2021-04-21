The new release comes just three days after Urban co-hosted the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Mickey Guyton — the first Black woman to host the star-studded event

Keith Urban, Breland and Nile Rodgers Release New 'Out the Cage' Music Video: 'You Can't Break Me'

Keith Urban, Breland and Nile Rodgers sure do make one fire trio!

On Wednesday, Urban, 53, Breland, 25, and Rodgers, 68, released the all-new music video for their hit single, "Out the Cage."

And the powerful tune has an uplifting message.

The Australian hitmaker opens the track singing, "Don't know just how long but I've / Been trapped in here quite a while / Wonder if I'll make it out / I miss my friends / I miss the sky / Feel like I just live to die, But that can't be what life's about."

That's when multi-genre star Breland, né Daniel Gerard Breland, joins in, "I think they just lock me up to taunt me / I won't ever let nobody own me, own me / I don't let these thoughts of freedom haunt me / What you gon' do when they learn the truth?"

As Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rodgers continues strumming his guitar throughout, Urban delivers the chorus, "Every time I / Feel like I just can't take it no more / I get angry / That's when I start runnin' / In my mind's eye / Lies the key that'll open the door / You can't break me / There's a new day comin'."

The dynamic trio rock out throughout the visual, as Urban also plays his guitar alongside Rodgers and Breland.

On Tuesday, one day ahead of the music video premiere, Urban shared a teaser clip on his Instagram.

TOMORROW 🎬," and Breland responded, "LETSSSS GOOOOO!!!! 🔥."