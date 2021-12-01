Keith Urban Announces North American Tour: 'It's Really Gonna Be Tough to Get Us off the Stage'
"It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!" he tells PEOPLE
Keith Urban is hitting the road in 2022!
The country superstar announced Wednesday that he's embarking on a slew of North American dates on his The Speed of Now World Tour, which will kick off in Tampa, Florida in June and go through November.
Urban, 54, tells PEOPLE that four years after his last world tour, he's most looking forward to seeing his fans in person once more.
"[I'm most looking forward to] re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows," he says. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"
RELATED: Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Feeling Incredibly Grateful' with Husband Keith Urban on Thanksgiving
Joining him will be up-and-coming country star Ingrid Andress, who was nominated for three Grammys at this past year's awards show.
Urban teases that fans can expect to hear a mix of old classics, as well as new songs from his most recent album The Speed of Now Part 1, which came out in September 2020.
"I can't wait to play those," he tells PEOPLE. "Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour — I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!"
RELATED: Nicole Kidman Sizzles Alongside Keith Urban in Abs-Baring Dress for Sexy Date Night at CMA Awards
In a statement, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer said he's eagerly awaiting the thrill of performing each night, as "every show is different."
"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us of the stage," he said. "I've always considered myself a live performer first. It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever."
RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban on the Effect Johnny Cash Had on His Dad Which Inspired His New Song Wild Hearts
Urban previously announced shows in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K., though the North American leg will mark his first-ever shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Savannah, Georgia.
He'll play three nights at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas on May 27, 28 and 29 before the tour's official start in Tampa. Tickets will go on sale here on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
The Speed of Now World Tour dates below:
June 17 — Tampa — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 — West Palm Beach — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage
July 9 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage
July 10 — Canandaigua — CMAC
July 15 — Cleveland — Blossom Music Center
July 16 — Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center
July 22 — Mansfield — Xfinity Center
July 23 — Bangor — Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 — Gilford — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 — Holmdel — PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 — Bristow — Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 — Camden — BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place
Aug. 5 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place
Aug. 6 — Orange Beach — The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Raleigh — Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Rogers — Walmart AMP
Aug. 19 — St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Des Moines — Iowa State Fair
Aug. 26 — Detroit — DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 27 — Indianapolis — Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 — Milwaukee — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3 — Mountain View — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 — Phoenix — Footprint Center
Sept. 9 — San Diego — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Los Angeles — The Forum
Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City — USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Denver — Ball Arena
Sept. 17 — Wichita — INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids — Van Andel Arena
Sept. 23 — Columbus — Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 — Chicago — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 29 — Kansas City — T-Mobile Center
Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center
Oct. 1 — Fort Worth — Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 — Lexington — Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 — Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 — Savannah — Enmarket Arena
Oct. 14 — Knoxville — Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15 — Charleston — Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 — Uncasville — Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22 — Long Island — UBS Arena at Belmont Park
Nov. 3 — Madison — Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 4 — Peoria — Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 5 — St. Paul — Xcel Center