"It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!" he tells PEOPLE

Keith Urban Announces North American Tour: 'It's Really Gonna Be Tough to Get Us off the Stage'

Keith Urban is hitting the road in 2022!

The country superstar announced Wednesday that he's embarking on a slew of North American dates on his The Speed of Now World Tour, which will kick off in Tampa, Florida in June and go through November.

Urban, 54, tells PEOPLE that four years after his last world tour, he's most looking forward to seeing his fans in person once more.

"[I'm most looking forward to] re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows," he says. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"

Keith Urban Keith Urban | Credit: Russ Harrington

Joining him will be up-and-coming country star Ingrid Andress, who was nominated for three Grammys at this past year's awards show.

Urban teases that fans can expect to hear a mix of old classics, as well as new songs from his most recent album The Speed of Now Part 1, which came out in September 2020.

"I can't wait to play those," he tells PEOPLE. "Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour — I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!"

Ingrid Andress Ingrid Andress | Credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

In a statement, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer said he's eagerly awaiting the thrill of performing each night, as "every show is different."

"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us of the stage," he said. "I've always considered myself a live performer first. It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever."

Urban previously announced shows in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K., though the North American leg will mark his first-ever shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Savannah, Georgia.

He'll play three nights at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas on May 27, 28 and 29 before the tour's official start in Tampa. Tickets will go on sale here on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Speed of Now World Tour dates below:

June 17 — Tampa — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 — West Palm Beach — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage

July 9 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage

July 10 — Canandaigua — CMAC

July 15 — Cleveland — Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Mansfield — Xfinity Center

July 23 — Bangor — Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 — Gilford — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 — Holmdel — PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 — Bristow — Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Camden — BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place

Aug. 5 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place

Aug. 6 — Orange Beach — The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Raleigh — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Rogers — Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 — St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Des Moines — Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 — Detroit — DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 27 — Indianapolis — Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 — Milwaukee — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 — Mountain View — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Phoenix — Footprint Center

Sept. 9 — San Diego — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles — The Forum

Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City — USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Denver — Ball Arena

Sept. 17 — Wichita — INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids — Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 — Columbus — Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 — Chicago — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 — Kansas City — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center

Oct. 1 — Fort Worth — Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 — Lexington — Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 — Nashville — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 — Savannah — Enmarket Arena

Oct. 14 — Knoxville — Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 — Charleston — Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 — Uncasville — Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 — Long Island — UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 — Madison — Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 — Peoria — Peoria Civic Center