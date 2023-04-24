Keith Gattis, Songwriter for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, Dead at 52: 'An Incredible Talent'

Gattis began his career as a solo artist in 1996 before later collaborating with other country musicians on songwriting and producing

By
Published on April 24, 2023 11:28 PM
AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 17: Keith Gattis performs in concert during the "Mack, Jack & McConaughey Present Jack Ingram & Friends" concert at ACL Live on April 17, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Photo: Gary Miller/Getty

Keith Gattis, a Nashville songwriter who wrote songs for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, has died. He was 52.

A source close to the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone that he died on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Musicians Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Kendell Marvel reacted to the news of Gattis' death on social media.

American Country musician Keith Gattis performs onstage at the Petrillo Band Shell during the Taste of Chicago/Chicago Country Music Festival, Chicago, Illinois, July 1, 1996. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
Paul Natkin/Getty

"Woke up to the news that Keith Gattis has gone on. He was a wonderful person, an incredible talent, and a well loved friend to all who knew him. He will be missed," Crow, 61, tweeted.

Isbell, 44, wrote, "So many people I care about are grieving the loss of Keith Gattis today. I didn't know him well but I definitely respected him as a musician and songwriter, and it's clear that he was a great friend. My heart breaks for all y'all."

Marvel, who worked with Gattis on his album Lowdown & Lonesome, captioned in an Instagram post, "I met @keithgattis through our bud @stevemarkland in 2008 and we hit it off immediately. I know people say this all the time but I mean it with all my heart when I say I would not be out here doing what I'm doing today without Gattis. We made my first record together and wrote most of the songs. Hell, we started The Honky Tonk Experience together."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Keith Gattis performs in concert during the 4th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity event at ACL Live on April 15, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

Originally from Georgetown, Tex., Gattis started out as a solo artist with RCA Records. He released a self-titled debut album in 1996 with the single "Little Drops of My Heart" reaching close to the Top 40 of Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks, according to Rolling Stone.

Per his website, Gattis played guitar on tour and was the band leader and producer for Dwight Yoakam. In 2005, he dropped his second studio album Big City Blues and began writing and recording tracks for Strait and Chesney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gattis wrote "El Cerrito Place" for Big City Blues, which was covered by Chesney in 2012 for his album Welcome to the Fishbowl. The record also featured "I'm a Small Town" written by Gattis, per Rolling Stone.

The two collaborated again on "When I See This Bar" for Chesney's 2013 LP. At the time, he also worked with Strait on his 2015 album Cold Beer Conversation as well as to write Tom Douglas' "I Got a Car."

His website states that Gattis went on to produce several albums under Pioneering Recording, including Randy Houser's Magnolia, Wade Bowen's Solid Ground and Waylon Payne's The Drifter.

Related Articles
Motley Crue 1989
The Members of Mötley Crüe: Where Are They Now?
Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune “Night Life” (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson's Iconic Tune 'Night Life' (Exclusive)
Kiss poses for a portrait session in January 1975
The Members of KISS: Where Are They Now?
"The Beach Boys" with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California
The Members of the Beach Boys: Where Are They Now?
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Norma Strait and George Strait attend Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is George Strait's Wife? All About Norma Strait
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 4: Singer Fuzzy Haskins of the funk band Parliament-Funkadelic performs onstage at the Coliseum on June 4, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder and Former Vocalist Clarence 'Fuzzy' Haskins Dead at 81
Sir Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney attend the Disney Original Documentary's "If These Walls Could Sing" London Premiere; Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones pose for a photo during a preview of 'The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism'
The Rolling Stones Recording Music with The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Bob Weston, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood
Fleetwood Mac: Where Are They Now?
Beyonce, JAY-Z, Bruce Springsteen
Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Who Is Ireland Baldwin's Boyfriend? All About RAC
Courtney Love
Courtney Love Says Rock Hall of Fame Inducts 'So Few' Women and Black Artists in Op-Ed: 'Go to Hell'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Steve Mackey, pulp
Steve Mackey, Bassist for the British Rock Band Pulp, Dead at 56
SG Lewis — Who's Made Hits with Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
SG Lewis — Hit Producer for Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture