Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have come together once again to release a music video for their dreamy track "Where We Started."

"Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process," Thomas Rhett, 32, said in a press release on Tuesday. "From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video — her input has made this whole experience really special for me."

Perry, 37, added: "I loved being able to create a dreamy world for 'Where We Started,' going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started."

In the video, directed by Patrick Tracy, Thomas Rhett is alone in a large room covered in blue, while Perry is surrounded by blush. Eventually, the musicians start walking through the draped sheets and find each other in the middle.

"Keep your eyes on me 'cause talk is cheap/We're all we need, yeah," they sing to each other. "Darling, I know how far we're gonna go just/Look at that road and think about where we started."

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry John Shearer

"Where We Started" served as the title track for the country singer's sixth studio album, which dropped in April. In January, he spoke to PEOPLE about the making of the album and getting to work with the "Dark Horse" singer.

"I don't think we were looking for a collaboration on this song," he said of the song that eventually became the album's title track. "Allison Jones over at the label was like, 'Do you care if I send this to Katy Perry's team?'" he said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, but I mean, they're not going to respond, but you can send it.

And within 24 hours, Perry was all in.

"She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal and it's one of the best," he said of his collaboration with the star. "I mean, she's an incredible singer, but this kind of reminded me of how amazing of a vocalist she is. I just felt like it really came to life."

Later, in February, the "Marry Me" singer said getting to work with the Teenage Dream songstress was a dream come true.

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry

"I've always been such a huge fan of hers, from the time I was 14. Katy Perry was like, the jam and still is," he told PEOPLE. "She heard the song and was like, 'How do I be a part of this?' And I was like, 'I can't believe that you know who I am, first of all. Second of all, are you serious? Because the answer is yes.'"

They also bonded over their families. Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins, 32, are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 11 months, while Perry shares her 2-year-old Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"I feel like when you're a parent and you talk to another parent it ends up being the majority of the conversation that you have because that's just what your life is consumed in," he said. "So to be able to talk dad-ing and mom-ing with someone like Katy was kind of hilarious, but awesome at the same time."