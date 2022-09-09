Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn's Ideal Date Night Is Sitting on the Front Porch — with Wine!

With Kane Brown's life constantly on the move, the country star and his wife appreciate the little things.

In an exclusive clip from Spotify's new video series Backyard Games shared with PEOPLE on Friday, the country singer sat down outside with wife Katelyn for an interactive Q&A — Jenga style.

In the video, each block the couple chooses bears a question for the pair to answer.

The first asked the couple what their "go-to date night" was. To this, Kane, 28, immediately answered "Netflix and chill" — but Katelyn, 30, had a different thought.

"I don't wanna go out for a date night! I like to stay home and sit on the front porch drinking wine," she says in the clip.

Kane and Katelyn Brown. John Shearer/Getty

In another instance, the block asked how Kane's family "inspired or impacted your work."

"With a lot of love and happiness and I don't ever have to worry about anything so I get to work on music," the "Be Like That" singer replied.

The country star also played a round with his manager Martha Earls where he shared his top business tips — but joked that Spotify would need to pay him $25.99 for the privilege.

"We're always looking to connect artists with their fans in a meaningful way. With the release of his third album, Different Man, we wanted to showcase to new and longtime fans a more personal side of Kane amongst family and friends," Brittany Schaffer, head of artist and label partnerships, Spotify Nashville, said in a statement.

"An incredible, creative, and family man, Spotify has had the pleasure of supporting him since his Experiment Extended album days, watching his career and loyal fan base grow through the years. We could not be more thrilled to partner with him again and look forward to fans' seeing his exclusive social content."

The video series comes as Kane releases his third studio album Different Man — his first release in four years, which also features a duet with Katelyn, "Thank God" — on Friday.

Kane and Katelyn were married in 2018 and share daughters Kingsley Rose, 2½, and Kodi Jane, 8 months.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in March, he praised his wife for her parenting skills and called her "superwoman."

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," said Kane. "It's been an awesome transition."

"I'll be really excited whenever Kodi's around Kingsley's age and she can start talking and communicating," added Kane at the time. "But right now it's just been awesome."