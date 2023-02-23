Kane Brown to Co-Host the 2023 CMT Music Awards Alongside Kelsea Ballerini

The "One Mississippi" singer will also make his acting debut days later on CBS' Fire Country

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 23, 2023 11:50 AM
Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini
Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Michael Loccisano/Getty

Kane Brown is coming back for more!

The country star will return as co-host of the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini, CBS and CMT announced on Thursday.

Brown, 29, is also set to perform at the fan-voted award show when it airs live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2. He and wife Katelyn Brown will sing their chart-topping single "Thank God" for the first time.

The co-hosting gig is just the latest development for Brown, who will also make his acting debut on the CBS series Fire Country on April 7. The "One Mississippi" singer will play Robin, an "enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients on the scene of a crash," according to a press release.

The musician released his third album, Different Man, in September, and will hit the road for a lengthy tour starting in March.

RELATED VIDEO: Kane Brown 'Proud' to Provide Daughter With a Room & Reflects on His Experience Being Homeless

Ballerini, 29, was previously announced as co-host for her third consecutive year, and Carrie Underwood was revealed as the first performer.

"Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world's greatest music cities and we couldn't be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we'll all be back exactly five months from today!" Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen, executive producers for the CMT Awards said in a press release.

The statement continued, "Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza."

Tom Noonan, president and CEO, Austin CVB added: "We are beyond thrilled to welcome the CMT Music Awards to Moody Center in 2023! This event will have not only a huge financial impact on Austin and its tourism industry, but it will also showcase two of the top music brands globally, Austin as The Live Music Capital of the World and Country Music Television."

Related Articles
Shania Twain visits Bauer Media
Shania Twain Says She's 'Very Inspired' By Drag Queens: 'It Takes a Lot of Courage'
Ben Gallaher Debuts "Lovin' You Gets in the Way'
Listen to Ben Gallaher's Angsty 'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' Ahead of His Debut Album Release
Reba McEntire Joins The Voice as a Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire to Appear on Season 23 of 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Says He'll Likely Have 'More Music to Come' in the Future: 'I Would Hope So'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
Chase Rice
Chase Rice Peels Back the Layers on New Album: 'It Took Me 10 Years to Figure Out What I Really Want to Do'
Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.
Dolly Parton Reflects on the Upcoming 3-Year Anniversary of Kenny Rogers' Death: 'I Miss Him So Much'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49
marcus king wedding
Country Rocker Marcus King Marries Briley Hussey in Nashville Ceremony: 'I Fell in Love, Hard!'
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners