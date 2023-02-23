Kane Brown to Co-Host the 2023 CMT Music Awards Alongside Kelsea Ballerini

Kane Brown is coming back for more!

The country star will return as co-host of the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini, CBS and CMT announced on Thursday.

Brown, 29, is also set to perform at the fan-voted award show when it airs live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2. He and wife Katelyn Brown will sing their chart-topping single "Thank God" for the first time.

The co-hosting gig is just the latest development for Brown, who will also make his acting debut on the CBS series Fire Country on April 7. The "One Mississippi" singer will play Robin, an "enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients on the scene of a crash," according to a press release.

The musician released his third album, Different Man, in September, and will hit the road for a lengthy tour starting in March.

Ballerini, 29, was previously announced as co-host for her third consecutive year, and Carrie Underwood was revealed as the first performer.

"Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world's greatest music cities and we couldn't be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we'll all be back exactly five months from today!" Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen, executive producers for the CMT Awards said in a press release.

The statement continued, "Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza."

Tom Noonan, president and CEO, Austin CVB added: "We are beyond thrilled to welcome the CMT Music Awards to Moody Center in 2023! This event will have not only a huge financial impact on Austin and its tourism industry, but it will also showcase two of the top music brands globally, Austin as The Live Music Capital of the World and Country Music Television."