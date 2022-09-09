Kane Brown Says He and Wife Katelyn Are 'Perfect for Each Other' and Talks Their Long-Awaited Collab

Kane Brown is opening up about his mental health — and why he and his wife Katelyn make the perfect pair.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from Brown's Friday appearance on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, he opened up about various topics including his mental health, ignoring internet trolls, working with his wife and his new album Different Man.

"During quarantine when COVID and all that happened, I was in a very dark place. I go through depression and my wife goes through anxiety, so we're perfect for each other," Brown, 28, told Bannen. "And it was just, you know, not being able to do shows, not being able to release music, not being able to be creative and write music because we weren't having conversations or leaving the house. So I couldn't think of anything to write about. Just wondering if any of this is ever going to stop. I'm a worrier."

"So I finally was just like, 'I've got a beautiful family.' I go outside and look [at] my pool. I never had a pool growing up as a kid and I was just like, 'I'm so grateful. Life's grand,' " he added, which led to the creation of his song "Grand" with Mike Posner.

Kane and Katelyn Brown. John Shearer/Getty

Luckily, Brown said he's also managed to tune out the haters on social media — something he's proud of himself for doing.

"[If I] have thousands of good comments, I'll see one bad comment and I'll reply to that person," he said. "That's where I need to get out of that head space and I've done very good lately."

Brown has opened up about his mental health in the past — including in December during another appearance with Bannen when he spoke about coping with it as a celebrity.

"I just love it because I don't really talk about it a lot, but it's hard for an artist to go through depression because for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7," Brown said at the time. "If we're out pumping gas and a fan comes up, and I'm just having one of those bad days, I have to put on a smile and there's no off time."

Different Man, Brown's third studio album, was released on Friday. On the album, Brown has multiple exciting collaborations — including one with his wife, also a singer-songwriter, and another with Blake Shelton.

"My fans have been waiting five years for us to sing together… There [were] actually four [other songs] that we had," Brown said of working with Katelyn, with whom he shares daughters Kingsley Rose, 2½, and Kodi Jane, 8 months. "I was like, 'Babe, you're going to be on this one, or this one or this one.' And then 'Thank God' came in and I was like, 'This is the one.' And she said the same thing, but I'm so glad I waited for this particular one to come out."

He added, "I keep telling everybody she's my secret weapon, but this song is just, like, us. I feel like it's any relationship song or anybody that's married or going to get married that just knows. It's like, 'God put you in my life for a reason.' "

As for his collaboration with Shelton, 46, on "Different Man," Brown said the "God's Country" singer was the first person that popped into his head for the track.

"I sent it to him and then within 30 minutes he texted me back and said he's on it," he said. "So that was just a crossing my fingers, hoping he could find time to record it."

The full episode will be available at 2 p.m. ET on Apple Music Country.