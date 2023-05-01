Kane Brown Says He's Taking a Break from Music After His Tour to Focus on Acting and Family

The country star recently appeared on an episode of the CBS show Fire Country

By
Published on May 1, 2023 03:50 PM
Kane Brown backstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California.
Kane Brown. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

After consistently earning hits every year since 2015, Kane Brown is ready for some time away from music.

During the 2023 Stagecoach Festival over the weekend, the country star opened up about taking a break from musician life to focus on acting and family once his ongoing Drunk or Dreamin' Tour wraps in September.

"We're taking a couple of months off coming up," Brown, 29, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview at the festival. "I don't know what I'm going to do. But you know, whatever's there, I'm going to try and pursue it."

The "One Mississippi" performer recently ventured into acting for the first time as a guest star on CBS' Fire Country. He told the outlet that he'll spend some time "looking into acting" during his break from music — as well as cherishing moments with family.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown. Monica Schipper/Getty

"We just bought a Florida home, so we're gonna go down. The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it," said Brown, who shares daughters Kingsley Rose, 3½, and Kodi Jane, 16 months, with his wife Katelyn. "So we're gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories."

At the festival, he delivered a performance complete with a guest appearance from Katelyn, 30, to perform their hit duet "Thank God." Speaking to ET before the show, Brown said his wife was "excited" and "nervous, but she's gonna kill it."

"I'm so proud of her," he added. "You know, I feel like my family has kept us grounded. And, you know, now that she's a part of [the show], we're grounded even more. So it's awesome."

Last month, Katelyn took a look at some of the memories their family of four has made on the road in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Sharing special moments with their daughters, she wrote, "Sometimes we are so exhausted after being on the road, but when I get home and look through all the pictures while we were gone I realize how many unforgettable memories we get to make all while dad works."

Katelyn added, "We are so blessed to be able to do all of this as a family 🙏🏼 thank god 💕."

Ahead of Brown's acting debut on the April 7 episode of Fire Country, the ACM Award winner told PEOPLE in a statement, "Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor."

On the show, he played the character of Robin, an "enigmatic, modern-day train hopper" who helps injured train patients at the crash scene.

