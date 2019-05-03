Kane Brown Surprises This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis with His First-Ever Gold Plaque for 'Good As You'

Kane Brown had the most thoughtful gift for his mini-me!

The country star, 25, thanked This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis for appearing in his music video for his current single “Good As You” with a special gift — and PEOPLE has the exclusive of how the fun surprise went down!

In early April, Brown, who is expecting his first child (a girl!) with wife Katelyn, organized a special Q & A session for the 11-year-old actor, who portrayed the younger version of the singer in the music video.

Brown and Chavis, who plays a young Randall Pearson in the NBC hit series, pretended to read “fan questions” before Brown read the last card: “Fans want to know how it felt when you got that plaque for ‘Good As You’ going gold?’

Then, the young star, who quickly grew emotional, was presented with his very own plaque (his first-ever!) to commemorate the success of Brown’s single and accompanying video.

“Are you guys kidding? You guys know I’m going to cherish this when I’m older right?” Chavis sweetly said.

When asked if he was surprised, the SAG Award-winning actor said, “More than surprised, yeah!”

In the “Good As You” music video, Brown takes fans on a journey of his childhood, during which Chavis portrays the singer’s humble beginnings as a young boy who lives with his mom and grandmother with scarce finances and resources.

And in the first “Good As You” music video, which was released in October 2018, Brown gave a nod to another strong female in his life with a tribute to his now-pregnant wife Katelyn using never-before-seen footage from the couple’s Tennessee wedding.

Brown will next perform his hit during the Good Morning America concert series on Aug. 30.