Kane Brown Says 'It's Hard' to Go Through Depression as a Celebrity: 'We Have to Be on Our A-Game'

Kane Brown is getting real about the realities of living under the spotlight.

PEOPLE got a first look at Friday's episode of Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, and the country music star opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety and how he manages his mental health as a celebrity.

When asked about the meaning behind his single "Memory" with blackbear, he said he always needs to be on his "A-game."

"I just love it because I don't really talk about it a lot, but it's hard for an artist to go through depression because for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7," Brown, 28, said. "If we're out pumping gas and a fan comes up, and I'm just having one of those bad days, I have to put on a smile and there's no off time."

He also said that through this single, he wants to make sure listeners know they're "not alone."

"So it gets a little rough for us because if you have a bad day, they're going to leave and they're going to be like, 'Oh, Kane Brown's a dick.' So that's why I like that song, especially just saying for everybody that goes through depression or anxiety, you're not alone," he said.

Adding, "That was my way of saying 'I go through it as well. You're not alone in the world.' "

Brown also detailed what it was like working with singer H.E.R. on "Blessed and Free" and said it was a "full circle moment" — considering his first dance at his wedding with wife Kaetlyn was to her collaboration with Daniel Caesar on "Best Part."

"I remember running upstairs and being like, 'Babe, you'll never guess who jumped on the song.' And I showed it to her and she just started freaking out," he said.

He also said that he really got to know the "Hard Place" singer when they shot their music video together, and he considers her to be "so sweet" and "down to earth."

The Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen episode with Brown will air on Apple Music Country at 2 p.m. ET.

In October, Brown celebrated his 2-year-old daughter's birthday, Kingsley Rose, with a Minnie Mouse-themed party. "Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already," Brown wrote on Instagram.

"Happiest birthday to my best friend in the entire world," the proud mom of one captioned her own post. "I love you more than you could ever imagine… rocking you last night before bed as your last night as a one year old really hit me hard. you are my world… don't grow up too fast angel."

A few days before, the singer took a tumble onstage during his Bless & Free Tour in Memphis, Tennessee. The "What Ifs" singer rolled his ankle while walking from the stage down to a platform closer to the crowd.

The show was paused after his fall, but Brown returned to finish up the rest of his set for the crowd. In a video posted to TikTok, Brown teared up while performing, but still powered through.