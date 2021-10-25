Kane Brown tripped while performing in Memphis as part of his Blessed & Free Tour, but continued his show despite the injury

Kane Brown Rolls His Ankle While Performing — But Continues His Set and Jokes About Injury

Kane Brown took a tumble onstage during his latest concert, but the singer carried on the show for his fans.

Brown, 28, injured himself while performing on his Blessed & Free Tour in Memphis, Tennessee, Saturday night. The "What Ifs" singer rolled his ankle while walking from the stage down to a platform closer to the crowd.

The moment was captured in a video recorded by a fan in the crowd. In a clip posted to Twitter, Brown begins to walk from the main stage and appears to injure himself while stepping down onto the lower platform.

Kane Brown performs onstage Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

The show was paused after his fall, but Brown returned to finish up the rest of his set for the crowd. In a video posted to TikTok, Brown tears up while performing, but still powers through.

Despite the nasty injury, Brown maintained his sense of humor. After Saturday's show, he posted a video to his Instagram Story of his ankle, which was swollen with a large bump on the side.

"Memphis it looks normal it's fine," Brown joked, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Brown also posted a snap of the platform he stepped down on to show his fans what caused him to trip in the first place. "This is how my ankle rolled," he wrote alongside the photo, which showed a black surface with a divet where his foot likely got caught.

This is how my ankle rolled Credit: Kane Brown Instagram

Brown assured fans he would be back the next night for Sunday's scheduled show in Atlanta, Georgia.

When a fan wrote on Twitter, "I was wondering if it was still on since he got hurt," Brown replied, "Of course it's still on!"

Brown has been on tour since Oct. 1, traveling the country performing with Jordan Davis and Chase Rice. Brown, who is married to wife Katelyn and is dad to 23-month-old daughter Kingsley Rose, has brought his family along for the ride and hasn't been shy about sharing some of their sweet moments with fans.

Last month, Brown shared a series of photos on Instagram of Kingsley joining him in an empty arena ahead of the start of his tour, writing, "My angel got to come out this week ❤️."

During his Dallas tour stop Oct. 18, Brown posted a video on Instagram of Kingsley dancing on stage as his band practiced ahead of their performance.