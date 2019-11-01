Kane Brown Releases Song for His Newborn Daughter: I 'Cannot Wait to Watch Her Grow Up'

Kane Brown is dedicating a new song to his baby girl!

Days after the country star, 26, and his wife Katelyn welcomed daughter Kingsley Rose on Tuesday in Nashville, he released his single “For My Daughter” on Friday.

“I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents. I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up,” Brown said in a statement.

And on Instagram, the singer referenced a lyric he repeatedly sings, “I grew up without a dad so I’m gonna be the best one I can be! Love you baby girl.”

Some of the sweet lyrics also include: “They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way/ I guess mine did/ I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid/ They say history repeats itself/ well I guess that’s up to me.”

Image zoom Kane and Kingsley Brown Alex Alvga

After Brown released the single, new mom Katelyn proudly raved about her husband, whom she wed last October.

“You are the most amazing dad already,” she wrote in the comments section of his post. “I am in awe of you and how perfect of a dad you have been already in these past few days …. no idea what I would do without you .. love you so much.”

The mom of one added: “(hormones are on another level right not so I need to get of ig and stop gushing over you, but wow I love u so much) Kingsley and I are the luckiest girls.”

Image zoom Katelyn, Kane and Kingsley Brown Alex Alvga

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Instagram in April, with Brown captioning a photo of his wife’s sonogram. Then, they revealed their daughter’s name in August at a baby shower thrown by fellow country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, where “Kingsley” was printed on a purple balloon.